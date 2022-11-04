ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

Saginaw County Courthouse to light up green in support of local veterans

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw County has announced they will be participating in Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national initiative to support veterans, as well as raise awareness to the unique challenges veterans and their families face. The Saginaw County Courthouse will be illuminated green November 7th-13th...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Threats allegedly made against Flint mayor days before Midterm Election

FLINT, Mich. - Just three days before Michiganders head to the polls, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he has received credible threats against him. According to Flint Police Chief Terence Green, the department received communications through social media and directly to the mayor's office that they believe are concerning and threatening.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Pros. Leyton urges citizens to report illegal interference with voting on Election Day

FLINT, Mich. – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is urging county residents to report any local incidents of voter intimidation, interference, threats of violence, or other subversive activity aimed at the voting process on Election Day to local police. “Every citizen eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election must be...
nbc25news.com

Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss

For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Mt. Pleasant Police: Family of two young children located

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - UPDATE: As of 7:00 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022, the family of the two children has been located. Police say there is no additional information at this time. Updates will be provided when available. Mt. Pleasant Police need your help locating the family of two small children...

