nbc25news.com
Saginaw County Courthouse to light up green in support of local veterans
SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw County has announced they will be participating in Operation Green Light. Operation Green Light is a new national initiative to support veterans, as well as raise awareness to the unique challenges veterans and their families face. The Saginaw County Courthouse will be illuminated green November 7th-13th...
nbc25news.com
Threats allegedly made against Flint mayor days before Midterm Election
FLINT, Mich. - Just three days before Michiganders head to the polls, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says he has received credible threats against him. According to Flint Police Chief Terence Green, the department received communications through social media and directly to the mayor's office that they believe are concerning and threatening.
nbc25news.com
Pros. Leyton urges citizens to report illegal interference with voting on Election Day
FLINT, Mich. – Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is urging county residents to report any local incidents of voter intimidation, interference, threats of violence, or other subversive activity aimed at the voting process on Election Day to local police. “Every citizen eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election must be...
Saginaw County judge candidates bet big on costly campaigns
SAGINAW, MI — Candidates’ depleting bank accounts, contributions from courthouse colleagues and even candy bar sales are defining a competitive and high-cost 10th Circuit Court judge race in Saginaw County, state campaign finance filings revealed. In the August primary election, Megan Cottington-Heath and Brittany Dicken emerged as the...
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
Michigan Democrats rally ahead of election day
Despite rain and high winds, dozens of Democrats gathered in Lansing for a rally,
nbc25news.com
2nd Annual Veterans Motorcade and Ceremony held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Military veterans were honored with a motorcade in Flint on Saturday. The motorcade was hosted by the Veterans of Now non-profit organization. New links: First Frost Arts and Fine Crafts Fair held in Flint. The goal is to empower veterans and their families to provide care for...
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
nbc25news.com
Classes resume at Freeland Schools after staff member receives threatening email
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Freeland Community School District students were in school Friday after a staff member received a threatening email on Thursday, according to Freeland Superintendent Matt Cairy. The full statement from Superintendent Matt Cairy can be viewed below:. This evening, an email was sent to a high school...
6 Once Popular Flint, Michigan Businesses We Miss
For many years these Flint area businesses were everywhere. Shopping for cars, jewelry, groceries and furniture meant... you'd probably be going to one of these places after seeing their commercials over and over again through the years. What happened to Kessel grocery stores?. Eventually Al Kessel sold most of the...
Opinion: Michigan should vote ‘yes’ on Proposal 1 for a more transparent government
Several studies place Michigan last in a number of government transparency and ethics metrics
WNEM
MSP investigating officer involved shooting in Bay Co.
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A State Police Special Investigation Team is looking into a Bay County shooting where a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting. Officials said the shooting happened on November 6 at 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street. A Tri-City Post canine trooper and dog were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with tracking a suspect who had fled during a possible assault.
Jalopnik
'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership
Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside
FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
nbc25news.com
Chief historian Thomas Trombley honored at Castle Museum after receiving prestigious award
SAGINAW, Mich. — The Castle Museum in Saginaw honored their Chief Historian and Vice President, Thomas Trombley, Sunday afternoon for earning the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Historical Society of Michigan. The reception was held at the Castle Museum on Sunday, November 6, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00...
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
Veteran’s program receives $250K from Michigan
Organizers for Helmets to Hardhats, a veteran's program, will host a meeting Friday regarding a $250,000 grant they were recently awarded from the State of Michigan.
nbc25news.com
NEW DETAILS: Pulaski St. fire that killed two boys being examined by prosecutors office
FLINT, Mich. - New details surrounding the Pulaski Street fire where two Flint Firefighters lied and falsified reports, resulting in the death of two young boys is being examined by the prosecutors' office according to Flint City Councilwomen Tonya Burns. Two boys who died in a house fire in Flint...
WNEM
Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
nbc25news.com
Mt. Pleasant Police: Family of two young children located
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - UPDATE: As of 7:00 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022, the family of the two children has been located. Police say there is no additional information at this time. Updates will be provided when available. Mt. Pleasant Police need your help locating the family of two small children...
