Children at Grangeville Elementary and Culdesac School to Receive New Pair of Warm Boots and Socks Through Optum Idaho's 'Give Cold Feet the Boot' Campaign
GRANGEVILLE - Optum Idaho’s ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot’ campaign is back for its fourth year! In partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and CAL Ranch, Optum Idaho is providing students at 10 Idaho elementary schools with a FREE pair of warm boots and socks ahead of the Holidays.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
q13fox.com
'Our families are dying:' Protesters shut down freeway in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - All lanes of I-5 north were closed for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle due to a protest. Images from the scene near the Olive Way exit shows multiple vehicles with the Tigray flag the hoods of their cars. According to the Washington State Department of...
1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah
KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
chewelahindependent.com
Trevor Bresnahan located
Most mothers would be spending the next few weeks developing a Christmas list for their children. Instead, Brenda West-Bresnahan is planning her son’s funeral. Trevor Bresnahan was visiting friends in Stevens County when he went missing back in August. The 42-year-old Bresnahan was last seen on August 11 at 11:30 p.m. when he left a friend’s house in Marcus. On August 17, when he was expected at his mother’s home in Orting, Bresnahan’s dog Bear, who had been traveling with him, was found running alone on Springdale-Hunters Road by a homeowner.
Avista, Clearwater Power Crews Working to Restore Power to Over 15,000
LEWISTON - Crews from Avista and Clearwater Power are accessing damage and working to restore power across the region due to high winds Saturday morning. As of 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning, nearly 13,000 customers in the Avista service area, and over 2,700 Clearwater Power customers were without power. Notable outages...
Two Transported to Hospital Following Three Vehicle Crash on US12 at Michigan Avenue in Orofino
OROFINO - On Thursday, November 3 at approximately 12:00 p.m., law enforcement and medical crews were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of US Highway 12 and Michigan Avenue in Orofino. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 19-year-old woman in a...
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens
A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
pullmanradio.com
Continued Federal Suspension Of Work Permits Involving “Wetlands” Causes US95 Safety Improvements South Of Moscow To Run Behind Schedule
Delays on the long-planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11th. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
KHQ Right Now
Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest
An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
You won’t Believe What WSP Troopers Found in Seattle Crash
I know Halloween is Monday, but this one is really unbelievable!. On Thursday just before 10 am, WSP Troopers in Seattle came upon a semi-truck rollover. The crash happened in the SoDo area. The truck had rolled over on the eastbound I-90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. Local Police...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Assault Charges Filed Against Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino
ASOTIN COUNTY - Last week, charging documents were filed with the District Court in Asotin County against Deputy Michael Babino of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Babino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 2 while this case is pending. According to the documents, two counts of...
ifiberone.com
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
3 Washington high school football playoff games you should not have missed in Week 10
Wayne Maxwell knows it hasn't been the smoothest of rides for his Woodinville Falcons this fall. They've struggled to score, which was a big reason why they endured a four-game losing streak during the regular season, finishing as the No. 5 seed out of the 4A KingCo Conference. But little of that ...
