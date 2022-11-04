ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KING 5

1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah

KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
ISSAQUAH, WA
chewelahindependent.com

Trevor Bresnahan located

Most mothers would be spending the next few weeks developing a Christmas list for their children. Instead, Brenda West-Bresnahan is planning her son’s funeral. Trevor Bresnahan was visiting friends in Stevens County when he went missing back in August. The 42-year-old Bresnahan was last seen on August 11 at 11:30 p.m. when he left a friend’s house in Marcus. On August 17, when he was expected at his mother’s home in Orting, Bresnahan’s dog Bear, who had been traveling with him, was found running alone on Springdale-Hunters Road by a homeowner.
ORTING, WA
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens

A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
pullmanradio.com

Continued Federal Suspension Of Work Permits Involving “Wetlands” Causes US95 Safety Improvements South Of Moscow To Run Behind Schedule

Delays on the long-planned for safety improvements for U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow are continuing. Work finally began last spring to widen, flatten, straighten and realign US95 South of Moscow. In March the environmental group Palouse Ridge Defense Coalition filed another federal lawsuit against the Idaho Transportation Department to stop the highway safety improvements. The latest suit claims that permitting work for the project underestimated the amount of wetlands impacted by the new section of highway. That suit is still pending in federal court with a status report deadline set for February 11th. In the meantime, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspend its permits allowing construction at 13 wetland sites. The fed agency made that decision in late August giving the corps at least 60 days to reexamine the wetlands at one site.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Asotin County deputy charged with assault during arrest

An Asotin County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with assault after using excessive force during an arrest. Detectives say that deputy Michael Divino was arresting a woman for a DUI when he grabbed the woman by her neck and slammed her head into a door. He is set to make his first court appearance in two weeks.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA

