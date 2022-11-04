Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.

Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380.

"No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will keep families warm by covering heating costs," said Gov. Whitmer. "As we enter colder months, these extra dollars back in people's pockets will save families money and help them meet their basic needs. I'll work with anyone to save people money and ensure they have access to the basics that we all deserve."

The additional payment comes from the remaining Fiscal Year 2021-2022 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant that's allocated to the Home Heating Credit program. The recipients of the additional credit are households that filed a 2021 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

The Treasury Department has mailed checks to all households that are eligible for the supplemental Home Heating Credit. Recipients are expected to apply the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payment to their household heating costs.

"The Michigan Department of Treasury has processed all payments and the checks have been sent through the U.S. Postal Service," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "If you already received a Home Heating Credit payment this year, no further action is required. A payment should be headed to your mailbox soon."

Applications will be accepted when the Individual Income Tax filing season begins in early 2023. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website .