ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

By Kyana Coleman
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QMvJ_0iyt5zbD00

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.

Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380.

"No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will keep families warm by covering heating costs," said Gov. Whitmer. "As we enter colder months, these extra dollars back in people's pockets will save families money and help them meet their basic needs. I'll work with anyone to save people money and ensure they have access to the basics that we all deserve."

The additional payment comes from the remaining Fiscal Year 2021-2022 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant that's allocated to the Home Heating Credit program. The recipients of the additional credit are households that filed a 2021 Home Heating Credit Claim and qualified for the credit.

The Treasury Department has mailed checks to all households that are eligible for the supplemental Home Heating Credit. Recipients are expected to apply the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payment to their household heating costs.

"The Michigan Department of Treasury has processed all payments and the checks have been sent through the U.S. Postal Service," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "If you already received a Home Heating Credit payment this year, no further action is required. A payment should be headed to your mailbox soon."

Applications will be accepted when the Individual Income Tax filing season begins in early 2023. Additional information can be found on the Home Heating Credit website .

Comments / 441

William Hogan
2d ago

so if it take $1,100 to fill a 250 gal propane tank for roughly 5 weeks of heat, oh yeah that 500 will give you two weeks worth of heat! She is just trying to buy votes before the election.

Reply(59)
212
Sally Tucker
2d ago

Vote buying! Do NOT believe her until you receive the check. Democrats care NOTHING about babies or seniors! We are both expendable to them.

Reply(44)
146
Brian Wagner
2d ago

I read "We raised all your rates, shut down infrastructure and sold off your reserves to pad our own pockets, but you just focus on the fact that now we're going to share those profits with you and pretend to help you out of this hole we threw you in"

Reply(25)
98
Related
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Gov. Whitmer leads march in Benton Harbor

Michigan’s governor was on the campaign trail in Benton Harbor on Thursday. Governor Whitmer led a march from the downtown Arts District to City Hall Thursday afternoon, in an attempt to encourage all eligible voters to get out and vote for the Midterm Election. She also commended some of the accomplishments made in Southwest Michigan in recent years, including the near-100% completion of the lead water service pipe replacement project in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to vote in Michigan's midterm election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

State health officials award communities $7M in grants to expand residential lead services

(CBS DETROIT) - More than $7 million in grants was awarded to communities throughout the state to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.Health officials say the expanded services will go to eligible households with Medicaid-enrolled residents.The funding for this award was possible through the Michigan's Children's Health Insurance Program.The $7 million was provided to cities, counties, or consortiums in grants of up to $1.5 million. Here are the communities that received grants:City of Battle Creek, Calhoun County, $1,500,000 Community Action Agency, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, $1,231,125City of Detroit, City of...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy