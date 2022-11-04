State health officials award communities $7M in grants to expand residential lead services

(CBS DETROIT) - More than $7 million in grants was awarded to communities throughout the state to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.

Health officials say the expanded services will go to eligible households with Medicaid-enrolled residents.

The funding for this award was possible through the Michigan's Children's Health Insurance Program.

The $7 million was provided to cities, counties, or consortiums in grants of up to $1.5 million.

Here are the communities that received grants:

City of Battle Creek, Calhoun County, $1,500,000



Community Action Agency, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, $1,231,125



City of Detroit, City of Detroit, $1,274,300



City of Grand Rapids, Kent County, $700,000



Human Development Commission, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Lapeer and Bay counties, $1,062,900



Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency, All Upper Peninsula counties, $500,000

City of Muskegon, Muskegon County, $880,100

Wayne County Health Department, City of Highland Park, $520,000

City of Benton Harbor, City of Benton Harbor, $100,000



The lead services available under this funding include:

Lead inspection, risk assessment and/or elevated blood lead investigation activities to determine the presence of lead hazards.

Permanent removal, enclosure or encapsulation of lead-based paint and lead dust hazards for eligible residences.

Removal or covering of soil lead hazards up to eligible residence property lines.

Minimal rehabilitation to help sustain the lead abatement work.

Removal of pre-2014 faucets and fixtures used for human consumption, plumbing and/or service lines deemed to be a lead hazard.

Temporary relocation of residents during lead abatement activities.

Building local capacity to safely and effectively abate lead hazards.

Health officials say all services must be complete by Sept. 30, 2023.

For more information on lead services, visit here .