ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State health officials award communities $7M in grants to expand residential lead services

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wfksg_0iyt5Kqm00

(CBS DETROIT) - More than $7 million in grants was awarded to communities throughout the state to expand residential lead hazard control services to eligible households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced.

Health officials say the expanded services will go to eligible households with Medicaid-enrolled residents.

The funding for this award was possible through the Michigan's Children's Health Insurance Program.

The $7 million was provided to cities, counties, or consortiums in grants of up to $1.5 million.

Here are the communities that received grants:

  • City of Battle Creek, Calhoun County, $1,500,000
  • Community Action Agency, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, $1,231,125
  • City of Detroit, City of Detroit, $1,274,300
  • City of Grand Rapids, Kent County, $700,000
  • Human Development Commission, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Lapeer and Bay counties, $1,062,900
  • Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency, All Upper Peninsula counties, $500,000
  • City of Muskegon, Muskegon County, $880,100
  • Wayne County Health Department, City of Highland Park, $520,000
  • City of Benton Harbor, City of Benton Harbor, $100,000


The lead services available under this funding include:

  • Lead inspection, risk assessment and/or elevated blood lead investigation activities to determine the presence of lead hazards.
  • Permanent removal, enclosure or encapsulation of lead-based paint and lead dust hazards for eligible residences.
  • Removal or covering of soil lead hazards up to eligible residence property lines.
  • Minimal rehabilitation to help sustain the lead abatement work.
  • Removal of pre-2014 faucets and fixtures used for human consumption, plumbing and/or service lines deemed to be a lead hazard.
  • Temporary relocation of residents during lead abatement activities.
  • Building local capacity to safely and effectively abate lead hazards.

Health officials say all services must be complete by Sept. 30, 2023.

For more information on lead services, visit here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan farm vehicle accidents on the rise

As farmers wrap up tasks for the harvest season, Michigan traffic accidents involving farm vehicles are up over last year, officials said. As of Oct. 28, there were 168 accidents involving farm vehicles, according to state police reports. By the same time in 2021, there had been about 150 accidents. In 2021, there were 195 traffic accidents and five fatalities involving farm equipment.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Organization bringing nature back to Michigan neighborhoods

(CBS DETROIT) - A team of urban farmers are bringing nature back to the neighborhood.Rescue MI Nature Now is a non-profit with a goal to connect and rebuild natural habitats."We've taken in a lot of rescue plants from individuals, from corporations, we've taken a lot of seeds from different corporations," said Rescue MI Nature Now President Tharmond Ligon, Jr. The group developed multiple vacant lots on Derby Street near John R. and East State Fair into a green space."Illegal dumping was occurring here which negatively effects a person's quality of life so, we identified demolitions were also going to occur, so what...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army offering help to families for the holidays

(CBS DETEOIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from families and senior citizens who need help for the holidays.Residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties can apply for help. Families with children up to age 14 will receive toys and holiday meals. Senior citizens who qualify will receive grocery store gift cards.To qualify, families must prove all members of the family live in the same home. Names and birthdays of children are required for assistance with toys. Adults must provide proof of identification with either a driver's license to state ID. They must also prove they live in a the zip code served by the Salvation Army corp community center where they are applying. That proof can come in the form of a recent utility bill or rental lease.Applications are accepted by phone or online. You can find a corp center near you by visiting SAmetrodetroit.org.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Offers Advice As Firearms Deer Season Nears

Hunters can expect excellent conditions for the 2022 firearm deer season, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 15. To ensure a safe season, too, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing best practices and tips to avoid the most common violations and mistakes they see every year. “Most of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’

A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Attorney General Nessel wants nation's first OTC birth control pill FDA approved

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is among 21 attorney generals that have submitted a letter urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pills.The attorney generals want the approval of the pills meeting applicable safety and efficacy standards, which includes a pending application for the nation's first OTC pill.If approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over the counter, which would remove barriers that currently keep many people from being able to access safe and timely reproductive care, Nessel's office said.In the letter, the attorney generals...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy