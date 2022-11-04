Carbon County Sheriff’s officer Robin Umberger was promoted from corporal to lieutenant. Lieutenant Umberger is a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. Starting in 1998 as a dispatcher in Hanna, Umberger worked her way into a position in the state prison. She stayed there for four years before transitioning to the county jail. When asked if she preferred working in the prison or jail, the lieutenant said she enjoyed every position she held.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO