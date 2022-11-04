Read full article on original website
Sheriff promotes Umberger to lieutenant
Carbon County Sheriff’s officer Robin Umberger was promoted from corporal to lieutenant. Lieutenant Umberger is a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. Starting in 1998 as a dispatcher in Hanna, Umberger worked her way into a position in the state prison. She stayed there for four years before transitioning to the county jail. When asked if she preferred working in the prison or jail, the lieutenant said she enjoyed every position she held.
Local agencies rescue injured hunter from National Forest
Last month, volunteer firefighters from Elk Mountain, Hanna, SCWEMS and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office rescued an injured hunter from the Medicine Bow National Forest. Elk Mountain volunteer firefighter Garrett Irene described the call he received on October 5th. The hunter was able to call 911, alerting authorities to...
BLM reaches settlement with Gov. Gordon over Marton Ranch acquisition
The Bureau of Land Management concedes the public was kept in the dark while the federal agency purchased a big ranch in central Wyoming earlier this year. Governor Mark Gordon and the BLM have reached a settlement in Wyoming’s favor on the state’s appeal of the agency’s acquisition of the Marton Ranch in May.
Rawlins Gets Denied For Critical Infrastructure Help; Saratoga Gets Nearly $1 Million For Water Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a catastrophic water failure and facing $20 million in critical infrastructure improvements, a $7 million request from the city of Rawlins was not among the 19 water and sewer projects selected by the State Land and Investments Board to receive a piece of $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act money earmarked for critical sewer and water projects.
Rawlins, Sinclair discuss future of water usage agreement
When the City of Rawlins asked its neighbor to enact water restrictions earlier this year, the Town of Sinclair said no. Sinclair also began taking a hard look at its water agreement with Rawlins. The two communities are in the middle of a 50-year water agreement. Rawlins provides treated water...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
