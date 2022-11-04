ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district

Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Broward battle for HD 100 pits longtime pol against Democrat with redistricting on her side

Chip LaMarca is the only Republican Representative elected in a district entirely contained within Broward County. Both Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca and his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, are hitting new personal fundraising records, pulling in larger and larger hauls as the contest to represent coastal Broward County heads to a climax.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Audits find Broward schools botched contracts with favored vendors

Broward schools improperly approved lucrative contracts for two longtime vendors and then failed to adequately monitor as the companies overcharged the district and parents at least $1.4 million, a pair of newly released investigations reveal. The Alabama accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram conducted forensic examinations on contracts involving Public Consulting Group, or PCG, which ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Man Arrested After Triggering Lockdown at Parkland School

A man entered Riverglades Elementary School in Parkland Monday and confronted a school security officer, triggering a lockdown of the facility, court records show. Keon Davis, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, walked onto school property at 7400 Parkside Dr. shortly after noon and began arguing with the school’s security monitor, pulling one of her Apple Air Pods from her ear, according to an arrest affidavit.
PARKLAND, FL

