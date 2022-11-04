Read full article on original website
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
floridapolitics.com
State Republicans invest in flipping southern Palm Beach House district
Democrat and Boca Councilman Andy Thomson is vying with Republican and Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman for HD 91. The most expensive race in Palm Beach County pits a twice-elected Boca Raton Councilman, a Democrat, against a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, a Republican, in the newly drawn House District 91.
WPBF News 25
Supervisor of Elections urging voters to vote early due to potential storms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link is urging voters to vote early due to atropical disturbance that could impact Florida next week. WATCH: WPBF 25 News 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast. According to WPBF meteorologists, our area will start to feel...
Despite poverty for many in Glades, some residents find hope
Fairways, beaches and mansions is the Palm Beach County most people recognize. But about 40 miles west of the coast, it's a much different story.
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
WPBF News 25
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
floridapolitics.com
Broward battle for HD 100 pits longtime pol against Democrat with redistricting on her side
Chip LaMarca is the only Republican Representative elected in a district entirely contained within Broward County. Both Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca and his Democratic challenger, Linda Thompson Gonzalez, are hitting new personal fundraising records, pulling in larger and larger hauls as the contest to represent coastal Broward County heads to a climax.
Click10.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds ‘fighter’ rally in Coconut Creek gym
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Mixed-martial arts champion Jorge Masvidal introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during a reelection campaign rally at the American Top Team club in Coconut Creek. DeSantis is running against U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat who has the endorsement of President...
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: Week 11 of high school football in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Take a look at week 11 of high school football Friday with WPBF 25 Sports! #footballfriday25. Thursday night football: Week 11 Thursday night high school football scores and highlights.
gotowncrier.com
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
Riviera Beach moves forward with building subdivision on golf course
Riviera Beach's City Council is taking steps toward converting a public golf course into a subdivision that will have more than 250 homes.
WSVN-TV
Local religious leaders band together to condemn rising cases of antisemitism
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is rising against hate, citing antisemitism has become a very real and troubling trend. According to a recent study, Florida alone has had a 71% increase in antisemitic incidents in the past two years. In North Miami, religious leaders of different...
WPBF News 25
Rent continues to rise in South Florida despite decreasing in other parts of country
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A new study by Florida Atlantic University finds that rent prices are going down in many parts of the country, but not Florida. One hundred markets were measured as part of that...
fortlauderdale.gov
Working to End Homelessness: City of Fort Lauderdale joins forces with Broward County for the 6th Annual Homeless Symposium
A stronghold of city and county leaders, local organizations, advocates, and neighbors came together at Holiday Park on Thursday for a community outreach effort aimed at hearing the voices of the homeless community and changing their lives, one step at a time. This is the second year the City has...
Audits find Broward schools botched contracts with favored vendors
Broward schools improperly approved lucrative contracts for two longtime vendors and then failed to adequately monitor as the companies overcharged the district and parents at least $1.4 million, a pair of newly released investigations reveal. The Alabama accounting firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram conducted forensic examinations on contracts involving Public Consulting Group, or PCG, which ...
Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
Man Arrested After Triggering Lockdown at Parkland School
A man entered Riverglades Elementary School in Parkland Monday and confronted a school security officer, triggering a lockdown of the facility, court records show. Keon Davis, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, walked onto school property at 7400 Parkside Dr. shortly after noon and began arguing with the school’s security monitor, pulling one of her Apple Air Pods from her ear, according to an arrest affidavit.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Celebrity picks Palm Beach County charcuterie board
Just in time for holiday-party and gift-giving season, a Riviera Beach-based cheese and charcuterie board enterprise has earned a coveted endorsement from Oprah Winfrey herself. Boarderie, which ships overnight nationally, landed a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2022. The list, which this year celebrates small and indie businesses,...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
