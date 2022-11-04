Read full article on original website
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Scalise rips Biden adviser for 'bragging' about gas prices that 'are about 60% higher' than in early 2021
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise said Senior White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein was "bragging" about low gas prices as costs and inflation remain high for Americans.
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Biden shouts, whispers while touting infrastructure bill: 'The future is about the future'
President Biden whispered, shouted and touted his optimism for the future of America, its infrastructure and workforce plan to make more jobs available.
'We the Democrats' are 'the ones that are fiscally responsible,' Biden says
President Joe Biden said his party is the most fiscally responsible in remarks Monday to Democratic staff and volunteers ahead of the midterm elections.
Bay News 9
In Illinois, Biden makes Social Security, Medicare part of closing midterm pitch
President Joe Biden kicked off the final weekend before the midterm elections draw to a close in Illinois, where he sought to contrast his plans to lower costs and bolster Social Security and Medicare to those of Republicans attempting to retake Congress. “Social Security and Medicare are more than government...
WVNews
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — An election year that unfolded against the backdrop of economic turmoil, the elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning in which leaders of both parties will issue urgent appeals to their supporters.
Bay News 9
New polls show race for Congress between Dems, GOP virtually tied
A pair of polls released Sunday — the final weekend day before the 2022 midterm elections draw to a close — appear to show just how close the battle for Congress will shake out. What You Need To Know. A new NBC News poll released Sunday shows that...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in pivotal midterm elections. Former President Barack Obama will open the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful...
Biden's alliance with the left has worked, but will it last?
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden wasn't progressives' first choice for the White House in 2020. And he wasn't their second or third, either. But defying expectations, liberal Democrats have emerged as the president's most loyal allies in Congress during his first two years in office, helping to pass a massive COVID-19 relief package, a historic investment in American infrastructure and billions of dollars to combat climate change.
NASDAQ
Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. "Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon," Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech...
Bay News 9
'Get out the vote, now!': Biden stumps for Hochul in N.Y. as midterms draw to a close
On the final weekend day before Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden traveled not to a battleground state, but to the Democratic stronghold of New York to stump for incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is attempting to stave off a tough Republican challenger. What You Need To Know. On Sunday night,...
Bay News 9
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
A new apprenticeship requirement could slow federally funded energy projects
Billions of dollars are at stake over a little known provision in President Biden’s signature climate legislation. The bill made headlines for providing more than $369 billion in investments, loans and tax credits to boost new decarbonizing and clean energy technologies. But making progress on these energy projects rests on a crucial but little-discussed provision — the speed at which the federal government can approve new apprenticeships.
Biden, Trump headline dueling rallies as U.S. midterms near
HIRAM, Georgia, Nov 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump headline rallies in New York and Florida, respectively, on Sunday to fire up voters two days before a tight midterm election in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress.
