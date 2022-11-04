The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Ross was detained in early October for the double homicide of the two North Carolina teens. Ross is officially being tried as an adult, meaning that his case, which was previously sealed, is now open to the public. Five new songs were posted on what appears to be Ross’ Soundcloud —...

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO