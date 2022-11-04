Loyalty pays off, and DJ Khaled is proof of that. While soaking up the sun from his Miami home, the “God Did” hitmaker spoke with FN via Zoom in late October, one month before the debut of his first Jordan Brand footwear and apparel range. Khaled — who has been a Jordan Brand ambassador since 2015 — revealed why he has an unwavering commitment to Jordan Brand. “I’m loyal to the inspiration and motivation that [Michael Jordan] gives me and gives the world — and that’s forever. What he’s done on the basketball court, his sneakers and all the beautiful things he’s...

