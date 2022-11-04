SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Daylight Saving Time came to an end at two o’clock this morning. Morning commuters will have a little more daylight now, but the sun will set an hour earlier now too. Our hours of daylight will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on December 21st. Last March, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s currently stalled in the House.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO