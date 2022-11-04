ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Powerball second prize won in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — While Powerball’s record-setting jackpot continues its ascension, Saturday’s drawing resulted in South Dakota’s latest million-dollar winner. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, located on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daylight Saving Time, still a thing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Daylight Saving Time came to an end at two o’clock this morning. Morning commuters will have a little more daylight now, but the sun will set an hour earlier now too. Our hours of daylight will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on December 21st. Last March, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It’s currently stalled in the House.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDDOT to hold public meeting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota DOT will hold a public meeting Wednesday (November 9th) to inform residents of improvement recommendations for South Dakota Highways 11 and 115 in Lincoln County. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend. The meeting is from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, in the Harrisburg High School Commons East area.
HARRISBURG, SD
Stampede win on “Pink in the Rink” night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede got goals from four different players while Xavier Medina stopped 29 of 31 shots as the Herd downed rival Sioux City, 4-2 before over 6,000 fans at the PREMIER Center for Pink of the Rink Night. The win leapfrogged the Stampede over the Musketeers in the standings as Sioux Falls improved to 5-5-1 on the young season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Herd fall 4-1 at Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede came out with energy, but fell behind 2-0 in the first period and it proved to be too much as they fell 4-1 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday night at Young Arena. Will McDonough tallied a power play goal in the second period while Xavier Medina stopped 37 of 40 shots in goal for the Herd who fell to 5-6-1 on the season.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU survives Northern Iowa 31-28

CEDAR FALLS, IA (KELO.com) — South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Pet adoption special for military members this week at Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Military service members looking to adopt a pet are getting recognition at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society this week. With an approved application, service members just need to provide the humane society with a military I.D. and can take a home their new family member for a free-will donation. Interested adopters can contact the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society for more information. Pets For Heroes runs through Saturday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
USD downs Missouri State 20-13

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO.com) –South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Coyote defense held Missouri State to a season-low for points in a 20-13 South Dakota win Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The result came one week after Missouri State scored a season-high 64...
VERMILLION, SD
Roll over crash near Wall Lake Corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigates a crash on November 6th. They arrived in the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street and found a single-vehicle rollover crash. A northbound vehicle on 463rd Avenue drove on the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected. and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Water and baseball on Sioux Falls City Council’s minds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Water projects and improvements will be on tap for the Sioux Falls City Council. A proposed ordinance would authorize the City to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the issuance of bonds and execute a loan agreement for two Drinking Water projects.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for truck after dog found deceased

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a truck. The department says on Friday afternoon a witness saw the truck stop in the area of 266th Street and 459th Avenue. The witness then heard a gunshot and a dog yelp. Later, the dog was found dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at 605-367-4300 or call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Gunfire shatters silence in Tea

TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gunshots echoed throughout the City of Tea Friday night. Shortly after 9:30 PM police were dispatched to the area of 1000 Tanner Ct for a shots fired call. Arriving units quickly identified and detained a subject who was taken into custody. There have been no...
TEA, SD
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for domestic abuser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are on the lookout for Omar Maldonado. Maldonado is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault. He is 45 years old, stands five foot ten and weighs 180 pounds. If you have any information as...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD

