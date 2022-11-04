When it comes to talking about the future of Web3, some marketers say too much time is spent discussing terms and not enough time talking about real use cases. “We talk too much about is it Web3, is it Web2, is it the metaverse,” said Sandy Carter, senior vice president and channel chief for Unstoppable Domains, a company that provides non-fungible token domain names and other digital identity tools. “We should focus on what the customer wants.”

