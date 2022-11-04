Read full article on original website
Web3 marketers: Brands need to think less about terms and embrace longer timelines
When it comes to talking about the future of Web3, some marketers say too much time is spent discussing terms and not enough time talking about real use cases. “We talk too much about is it Web3, is it Web2, is it the metaverse,” said Sandy Carter, senior vice president and channel chief for Unstoppable Domains, a company that provides non-fungible token domain names and other digital identity tools. “We should focus on what the customer wants.”
Media Buying Briefing: Media.Monks’ Melissa Wisehart on clients, compensation and procurement
Thanks to the outsized reputation of its founder and chairman, Martin Sorrell, digitally-forward media agency network Media.Monks is well known in global media circles. But it’s the people he’s attracted and the agencies he’s purchased that make the day-to-day operations of Media.Monks feel more like swashbuckling pirates on media seas, challenging the Royal Navy frigates of the traditional holding companies.
Why this luxury bedding brand is diversifying its media mix to get in front of shoppers
In recent years, digitally native brands have retooled their advertising, moving away from the direct-to-consumer playbook to a more diversified media mix. For many, doing so has been a result of a changing digital advertising landscape, the given iOS 14 update and privacy shifts. Boll and Branch, the nine-year-old luxury...
IKEA’s chief digital officer on how it’s using AI to personalize online shopping, working with influencers
Anyone who’s ever been to an IKEA store has seen the hyper-curated rooms to inspire shoppers with ways to design their homes. But while the retailer’s website has in many ways remained flat — keeping the DNA of the Swedish retailer’s old-school catalogs — the company is increasingly using emerging tech to bring the store items into shoppers’ homes.
