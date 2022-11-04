ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program

The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
How far behind are precipitation totals across South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to moisture right now, every bit helps. We’re looking at how far behind we are for water. Late-season thunderstorms moved through southeast KELOLAND Thursday evening, leaving around a quarter to a third of an inch of rain for some. As we go into next week, we’ll have more chances at precipitation.
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
15 Best Things to Do in Pierre, SD

Founded in 1880, Pierre is the capital city of South Dakota, and it is also the county seat of Hughes County. According to the 2020 census, Pierre has a population of 14,091. The United State Census Bureau reports that Pierre has 13.06 square miles of land and only 0.01 square miles of water.
Former police officers support legalizing marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another group has come forward to weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in South Dakota. Last week a group of Sioux Falls law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders spoke out against IM 27, a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older in South Dakota.
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming

SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
Most common fast food chains in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D.

Collin Knudson, the principal of Tea Area High School for the past 10 years, was recognized as 2022’s South Dakota Principal of the Year. Knudson graduated from Dakota State University in 2003 with a degree in elementary education.
Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference

Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday

I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
