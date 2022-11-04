ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hypebeast.com

This Unreleased Air Jordan 7 Was Inspired by Ken Griffey Jr.

Former Jordan Brand NRG team member and current sneaker “free agent” Frank Cooke will occasionally take to his Instagram to tease some unreleased projects from his days at the Jumpman, and one of his recent reveals was a very special Air Jordan 7 inspired by Ken Griffey Jr. A longtime Nike athlete and MLB Hall of Famer who’s regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Griffey Jr. had his own “Swingman” line with sneakers like the Air Griffey Max 1 — a shoe that provided the color inspiration for this Air Jordan 7. Besides the shoe’s mix of dark teal and black, it also nods to the Air Griffey Max 1 with large red Swooshes on the lateral forefoot and the heel tab. As a finishing touch, the Swingman and the Jumpman are brought together for a hybrid logo on the insole.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair

Jalen Rose delivered an apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets' head-coaching job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance

Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL

