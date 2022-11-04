Read full article on original website
FSU LB Tatum Bethune enjoys victory in his homecoming game, shares the emotions of the evening
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune grew up a Miami fan. He is from just down the street of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Saturday evening, he experienced the rivalry between FSU and Miami. He shared his emotions on the evening, thoughts on the 45-3 victory, and also why he believes in this team.
5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami
Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
WATCH: Florida State's memorable celebration after taking down Miami
The Seminoles had a lot to be happy about after dominating the rival Hurricanes.
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
VIDEO: Xavier Restrepo, Will Mallory, Corey Flagg and Te'Cory Couch react to loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Corey Flagg and cornerback Te'Cory Couch react to the Hurricanes' 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game in their worst loss to...
Mario Cristobal Is Trending Amid Miami's Embarrassing Performance vs. Florida State
There was once a belief that Mario Cristobal saved the Oregon football program and that he'd do the same for his alma mater, Miami. However, it's fairly obvious now that Oregon did more for Cristobal than Cristobal did for Oregon. Cristobal and the Hurricanes trail their biggest rival, the Florida...
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal postgame press conference after loss to Florida State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Watch coach Mario Cristobal in his postgame press conference following a 45-3 loss to Florida State on Saturday. Miami dropped to 4-5, 2-3 in the ACC on the season. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com...
