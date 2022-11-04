ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

5 questions, 5 answers: FSU beats down Miami

Florida State beat down the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 45-3 victory. Below, the Tomahawk Nation staff tackles five questions from the game. Perry: Scoring a touchdown immediately after getting bailed out by a pass interference call. It was the correct call, but knowing that Miami fans were just screaming at the television after that series of events was a great tone-setter for the rest of the night.
U Got Whooped: FSU dismantles Miami at Hard Rock on Saturday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State dismantled Miami, 45-3, on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seminoles led from start-to-finish and dominated the action throughout. The three points allowed by FSU equaled the fewest allowed to an opponent in the past three seasons and was the fewest allowed to Miami since FSU shut the Hurricanes out in 1997. It was Miami’s worst loss in seven years (Clemson, 2015).
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Miami (FL) vs. Florida State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Prospect Profile: 2023 Antione Jackson, Dillard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- Antione Jackson is ready to play at the next level. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback/safety is now a member of the 2023 Class after reclassifying in late October. Jackson has been a stellar playmaker for Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School. His scholastic career will now ...
5 waterfront restaurants in Miami you should know about

With splendid views and delicious food, these waterfront restaurants in Miami offer it all. Waterfront restaurants in Miami are unparalleled by any other city on the coast of the Atlantic. From breathtaking views to seafood towers, Miami has it all for people who love having a meal with a gorgeous view.
Charlie Kirk speaks at FSU again, protests follow

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, visited FSU’s campus for the second time in less than three years. According to their website, TPUSA’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government.”
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
North Florida Fair kicks off in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Fair kicked off Thursday in Tallahassee, and there is a record turnout expected for its 80th year. Manager Mark Harvey said the fair has only taken breaks for Word War II and during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a big event in Tallahassee,...
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
NOAA: Invest 97L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, November 6, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 97L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 97L is a well-defined area...
