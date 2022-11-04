KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Fort Fisher State Historic Site Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m. “The ceremony will mark the launch of construction of a new historic site visitor center and a conservation lab for the Underwater Archaeology Branch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology, currently headquartered at Fort Fisher,” states a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Construction is expected to be completed in April 2024. The new facilities will cost approximately $25.5 million, most of which has been appropriated by the N.C. General Assembly since 2016.”

