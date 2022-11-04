Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Fort Fisher State Historic Site Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12:30 p.m. “The ceremony will mark the launch of construction of a new historic site visitor center and a conservation lab for the Underwater Archaeology Branch of the N.C. Office of State Archaeology, currently headquartered at Fort Fisher,” states a news release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Construction is expected to be completed in April 2024. The new facilities will cost approximately $25.5 million, most of which has been appropriated by the N.C. General Assembly since 2016.”
Myrtle Beach International Airport introduces new member of therapy dog team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement. The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release. “This network of caring individuals with their […]
Comments / 0