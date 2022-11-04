ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Shoppers expected to spend more, leaning on credit, savings for holidays

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166gG4_0iyt0bYO00

Holiday shoppers expected to spend loads of money this year 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- Families may not skimp on holiday gifts for their loved ones this year, but they'll likely slim down their list of recipients, turn to credit cards and dip into savings to afford them, according to an industry forecast Thursday.

So who will be on the list? The kids, the grandparents, the babysitter. Maybe your favorite aunt or uncle. That's about it.

Retail sales for the combined November-December shopping months will grow between 6% and 8% this year compared with the 2021 holiday season, to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion, according to projections released Thursday from the National Retail Federation, the industry's largest trade group.

Although consumers are feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices, households in various income brackets are responding differently to how their budgets are impacted, NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement, but consumers overall still remain resilient and continue to spend.

"In the face of these challenges, many households will supplement spending with savings and credit to provide a cushion and result in a positive holiday season," Shay said, adding that this will most likely be the case with lower-income households.

Holiday online are forecast to increase between 10% and 12% to between $262.8 billion and $267.6 billion, up from $238.9 billion in 2021, the group said.

Shay added that retailers have done a good job kicking off the holiday season earlier than usual this year, in some cases rolling out some Black Friday-like promotions in early October. This has helped jump-start holiday sales ahead of schedule and could support more sales increases in the coming weeks.

But other forecasts for holiday sales suggest there may be a big pullback on gift shopping in the weeks ahead.

Consulting firm Deloitte expects retail sales in November, December and January -- when Christmas gift cards are redeemed -- to increase only 4% to 6%.

That compares unfavorably with last year's robust 15.1% increase, but this year's expected slower growth is in line with where holiday retail sales were trending pre-pandemic.

Although gifting will be important for families, many of them will be buying fewer gifts for fewer people this year as households grapple with persistently high inflation -- consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September over last year. That reshaped how consumers are budgeting for everyday necessities and occasional indulgences.

Prices are up for everything from groceries to clothing, shoes, stationery items and more.

Comments / 1

Related
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
freightwaves.com

Holiday retail sales to climb 6% to 8%, NRF says

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted Thursday that noninflation-adjusted holiday retail sales will rise 6% to 8% to up to $960.4 billion. That’s a 40% to 50% drop from 2021’s record levels but still what the trade group called a healthy increase in light of high inflation and economic downturn concerns.
GMA

Aldi offers Thanksgiving Price Rewind for affordable holiday options

This Thanksgiving, amid inflation and rising food prices, shoppers can find savings on meal ingredients thanks to a new promotion from Aldi. The grocery retailer announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" on Tuesday, which ensures affordable prices on holiday essentials. "Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and...
ABC News

Retailers seek new ways to win over shoppers this holiday season

Holiday shopping is underway and retailers have already started offering additional sales and discounts earlier than ever in an attempt to win over consumers, who are facing near-record high inflation this season. With 73% of consumers expecting higher prices this holiday season, many are planning to buy fewer gifts compared...
CNBC

A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
PYMNTS

89% of Consumers Feel Inflation at the Grocery Store

Inflation is weighing heavy on consumers’ minds, and rarely are they as aware of rising prices than when browsing the aisles at their local grocery store. For the PYMNTS study The New Reality Check, created in collaboration with LendingClub, we surveyed a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers in August to explore how inflation has affected them. What we found suggests that they feel price increases especially acutely when buying food.
retailcustomerexperience.com

NRF: Healthy holiday sales season ahead

This year's holiday sales season will be healthy despite economic challenges and inflation concerns. That's the message the National Retail Federation is forecasting in its prediction that retail sales this month and next will grow between 6% and 8% compared to last year, hitting between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion.
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy