Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.

Marco Bisbikis, who was the attorney for slain Oak Park jeweler Dan Hutchinson, was arraigned this afternoon on charges, including premeditated murder, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bisbikis, 38, is accused of hiring a hit to murder his own client.

Hutchinson, 44 of Pleasant Ridge, was shot multiple times in his car over the summer on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile.

Police say he was approached as he was leaving his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry.

Hutchinson’s wife was also in the car when the shooter pulled alongside them on a motorbike and opened fire. She was not harmed, according to police.

The suspected shooter was arrested shortly after the crime; he's one of three others now charged in the case.

The next court date for Bisbikis is slated for November 15. Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bond, citing a flight risk, while the defense attorney argued Bisbikis is married and a father and would surrender his passport with no intention to flee.

The judge ultimately decided to deny bond, saying tethers can be cut.

