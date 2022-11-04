ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Taylor 'Doubtful' To Play Sunday After Missing Friday Practice

By Cameron Flynn
The Indianapolis Colts may be without a key member of their offense Sunday against the Patriots.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, The Athletic's Zak Keefer noted that Jonathan Taylor was absent at Friday's session as well, putting his availability in doubt for Indianapolis' Week 9 matchup.

"No Jonathan Taylor at the start of the Colts’ final practice of the week. Doubt he plays Sunday," Keefer said Friday morning.

If Taylor isn't able to suit up Sunday, it'll be his third game missed in 2022 due to injury.

After putting up a league-leading 1,811 rushing yards a season ago, the 2021 rushing title winner has struggled to find the same success on the ground this year.

In 2022, Taylor ranks 17th among NFL backs in rushing yardage, 34th in efficiency (YPC), and tied for 54th in rushing touchdowns.

Should Taylor be ruled out, Deon Jackson and recently-acquired running back Zack Moss will likely garner extra work in the ground game for Indianapolis.

The Colts, 3-4-1, are on the road in Week 9 as they'll travel to New England to take on the Patriots.

