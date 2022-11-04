Daily Fantasy Sleeper Running Backs in Week 9: Devin Singletary Will Run Over the Jets

These running backs have low salaries on DraftKings and FanDuel but enough upside to help DFS players win in Week 9.

DraftKings has done an excellent job closing off any layups at running backs in most weeks in 2022. Tony Pollard was on 61 percent of rosters in Week 8 in the Millionaire Maker, but his salary ($6,100) was about his overall production this year. The bottom line is that most running back options with salaries around $5,000 have a much lower ceiling than the rising options in the $6,000 range.

Teams on bye : Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Here’s my look at some possible low-value RBs in Week 9:

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings – $5,700/FanDuel – $6,000)

Singletary brings an RB2 skill set to the table while not having a high ceiling in touchdowns. He has 15 or more touches in four of his last five starts but no scores on the ground in 2022. His yards per rush (4.5) and yards per catch (8.0) grade well, but Buffalo added Nyheim Hines this week. In 2021, Singletary had one impact game (112 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches) against the Jets.

New York ranks 12th in defending running backs (22.23 FPPG). Running backs have 41 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown on 59 targets, with eight rushing scores. Singletary won’t be on many rosters this week based on his salary compared to some of the rising backs, but the Bills should create enough scoring chances for him to surprise. I don’t expect Hines to be a significant factor this week.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings – $5,400/FanDuel – $6,400)

Allgeier had a touchdown in back-to-back games, leading to two steady showings in fantasy points (11.00 and 17.50). Over the past four weeks, Atlanta gave him 15.25 touches per game. Despite his improved opportunity, he is averaging only 3.2 yards per rush with a minimal role in catches (3/46/1). Cordarrelle Patterson has a chance to play this week, so keep an eye on his status, if active Allgeier would get downgraded in our rankings.

The Chargers have the second-worst defense against running backs (29.23 FPPG), with four teams scoring more than 30.00 fantasy points. They allow 5.7 yards per rush, with backs scoring 10 touchdowns. Allgeier projects to be contrarian play.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $4,000/FanDuel – $4,500)

This week I rated Williams as playing for the Rams. After getting drafted in the fifth round, he has yet to touch the ball in his rookie season. Los Angeles likes what he brings to the table, and Williams should quickly steal a sizeable piece of their running back opportunity. Over the last two seasons at Notre Dame, he gained 2,799 combined yards with 31 touchdowns and 77 catches. His skill set gives the Rams a better pass-catching option. Tampa Bay lost its way in defending running backs over the past two games (27/173/1 and 33/231/1 with eight catches for 42 yards and one score).