ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Daily Fantasy Sleeper Running Backs in Week 9: Devin Singletary Will Run Over the Jets

By Shawn Childs
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8g4A_0iyszsom00

These running backs have low salaries on DraftKings and FanDuel but enough upside to help DFS players win in Week 9.

View the original article to see embedded media.

DraftKings has done an excellent job closing off any layups at running backs in most weeks in 2022. Tony Pollard was on 61 percent of rosters in Week 8 in the Millionaire Maker, but his salary ($6,100) was about his overall production this year. The bottom line is that most running back options with salaries around $5,000 have a much lower ceiling than the rising options in the $6,000 range.

Week 9 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Here’s my look at some possible low-value RBs in Week 9:

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (DraftKings – $5,700/FanDuel – $6,000)

Singletary brings an RB2 skill set to the table while not having a high ceiling in touchdowns. He has 15 or more touches in four of his last five starts but no scores on the ground in 2022. His yards per rush (4.5) and yards per catch (8.0) grade well, but Buffalo added Nyheim Hines this week. In 2021, Singletary had one impact game (112 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches) against the Jets.

New York ranks 12th in defending running backs (22.23 FPPG). Running backs have 41 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown on 59 targets, with eight rushing scores. Singletary won’t be on many rosters this week based on his salary compared to some of the rising backs, but the Bills should create enough scoring chances for him to surprise. I don’t expect Hines to be a significant factor this week.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings – $5,400/FanDuel – $6,400)

Allgeier had a touchdown in back-to-back games, leading to two steady showings in fantasy points (11.00 and 17.50). Over the past four weeks, Atlanta gave him 15.25 touches per game. Despite his improved opportunity, he is averaging only 3.2 yards per rush with a minimal role in catches (3/46/1). Cordarrelle Patterson has a chance to play this week, so keep an eye on his status, if active Allgeier would get downgraded in our rankings.

The Chargers have the second-worst defense against running backs (29.23 FPPG), with four teams scoring more than 30.00 fantasy points. They allow 5.7 yards per rush, with backs scoring 10 touchdowns. Allgeier projects to be contrarian play.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams (DraftKings – $4,000/FanDuel – $4,500)

This week I rated Williams as playing for the Rams. After getting drafted in the fifth round, he has yet to touch the ball in his rookie season. Los Angeles likes what he brings to the table, and Williams should quickly steal a sizeable piece of their running back opportunity. Over the last two seasons at Notre Dame, he gained 2,799 combined yards with 31 touchdowns and 77 catches. His skill set gives the Rams a better pass-catching option. Tampa Bay lost its way in defending running backs over the past two games (27/173/1 and 33/231/1 with eight catches for 42 yards and one score).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bills GM Gives His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr.

We are nine weeks into the NFL regular season and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still without a team. However, the general manager of the Buffalo Bills had something interesting to say about Beckham. Beckham, who’s unable to play as he recovers from an ACL injury, was a...
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)

Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bears for free on Sunday

The Dolphins host the Bears this weekend on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out on SlingTV, which offers new a free month when you sign up for two months. There is also a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial. If that’s not enticing enough, fuboTV also has RedZone, so you can watch all the best live action from every game. Sign up for RedZone on fuboTV here. Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial. NFL+, a new streaming service this season, airs all local market games.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chargers' Austin Ekeler (abdomen) available for Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (abdomen) is available for Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Ekeler was removed from the injury report on Friday and should be good to go against the Falcons on Sunday. Ekeler will be the focal point of the Chargers' offense once again, with Mike Williams (ankle) and Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out. Our models expect Ekeler to handle 12.2 carries and catch 6.8 passes against Atlanta.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy