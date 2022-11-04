Three Must-Have Stud Wide Receivers for Daily Fantasy Contests in Week 9

You'll regret not adding these wide receivers to your Week 9 lineups.

For the second straight week, two pairs of wide receiver teammates (DeAndre Hopkins/Rondale Moore and Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle) ranked in the top 10, showing the value of a quarterback stack. Unfortunately, a player on the opposing team didn’t register a productive game as well. Overall, four wideouts scored more than 30.00 fantasy points.

Teams on bye : Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Here’s a look at the top wide receiver plays in Week 9:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings – $8,600/FanDuel – $9,000)

Jefferson extended his streak of no touchdown catches to six games. He has three impact games (39.40, 31.00, and 30.55 fantasy points) while having a high floor in catches and yards over his last four starts (10/150/1, 12/154, 6/107, and 6/98). Jefferson averages 10.1 targets while being on pace to set career highs in catches (126) and receiving yards (1,826).

Washington ranks 23rd against wide receivers (100/1,382/8 on 159 targets). Three wideouts (Christian Kirk – 6/117, Amon-Ra St. Brown – 9/116/2, and DeVonta Smith – 8/169/1) went over 100 yards. It feels as if Jefferson is due and I expect a minimum of one touchdown this week.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings – $8,100/FanDuel – $8,100)

A friend of mine asked me how Adams could be ranked so high this week. From Week 4 to Week 6, he posted three productive games (9/101, 3/124/2, and 8/96), but Derek Carr struggled to get him the ball last week (1/3 on five targets). His season started with an impact showing (10/141/1). Adams sits eighth in wide receiver scoring (17.09 FPPG), about three fantasy points lower than in 2021.

The Jaguars are 18th in wide receiver defense (93/1,183/9 on 158 targets) while struggling in three matchups (13/153/4, 12/209/1, and 23/240/2). Adams needs this game to be high scoring to reach an impact score.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings – $7,900/FanDuel – $8,600)

Coming off his six-game suspension, Hopkins hit the ground running in his first two games (10/103 and 12/159/1) with a combined 27 targets. Last week, Arizona had him on the field for all of their plays. In 2021, he missed both games against the Seahawks.

Seattle climbed to fifth vs. wide receivers (84/1,012/5 on 144 targets). The only receiver to go over 100 yards against the Seahawks was Jerry Jeudy (4/102/1), with two other players (Josh Reynolds – 7/81/1 and Mike Williams – 7/86/1) having success. Hopkins will be active again this week, and Kyler Murray should play better this week.