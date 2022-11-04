ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Wide Receivers With Low Ownership in Week 9 Daily Fantasy Lineups

By Shawn Childs
 2 days ago

These three pass catchers will give you a big edge on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 9 contests.

The big movers in the wide receiver rankings last week were DeAndre Hopkins (68th – 12/159/1), DJ Moore (28th – 6/152/1), Rondale Moore (64th – 7/92/1), and Jakobi Meyers (30th – 9/60/1). Brandon Aikuk and Tyler Boyd delivered top-10 wide receiver stats over the past three weeks as well.

Week 9 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Teams on bye : Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Here’s a look at the best mid-tier wide receiver plays in Week 9:

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings – $7,300/FanDuel – $8,000)

After an early exit in Week 5, Higgins delivered three dull games (6/47, 5/93, and 3/49/1) with 22 combined targets. His game was trending forward from Week 2 to Week 4 (6/71/1, 5/93, and 7/124/1). He remains on pace for more than 1,000 yards with 72 catches and six scores.

Carolina showed risk defending wide receivers in three games (21/327/1, 21/266/2, and 23/185), leading to them ranking 22nd in wide receiver defense (36.24 FPPG). Higgins sits in a favorable pricing range, and Joe Burrow should get him more involved this week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (DraftKings – $6,600/FanDuel – $7,100)

St. Brown had 10 targets last week, but he finished with a mediocre game (7/69). He has a floor of six catches in his four complete games with one impact game (9/184/2). Last year St. Brown shined in Week 18 (8/109/1) against the Packers, but they played without their top cornerback (Jaire Alexander). Detroit had him on the field for 95 percent of their plays, which is a sign that his ankle is fully healthy.

Green Bay has a top-10 defense against wide receivers (84/1,044/6 on 124 targets), with two elite wideouts going over 100 yards (Justin Jefferson – 9/184/2 and Stefon Diggs – 6/108/1). St. Brown has lost some of his luster, and this matchup suggests that he’ll be an against-the-grain play. However, his overall opportunity gives him a reasonable chance of posting a winning score for his salary level.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs (DraftKings – $5,800/FanDuel – $6,900)

The Chiefs have yet to give Smith-Schuster more than eight targets in a game this season. He showed excellent open-field running in his last two starts, leading to two playable games (5/113/1 and 7/124/1). As a result, he moved to 19th in wide receiver scoring (13.49 FPPG). His catch rate (70.8) added to an improved number of big plays (four catches of 40 yards or more) points to better days ahead.

Tennessee inched up to 27th in wide receiver defense (92/1,280/9 on 137 targets) after holding the Texans wideouts to five catches for 79 yards on 11 targets. Four wide receivers (Mike Williams – 8/113/1, Mike Evans – 8/103/2, Davante Adams – 3/124/2, and Stefon Diggs – 10/148/1) went over 100 yards. Smith-Schuster has a winnable matchup, and Patrick Mahomes should deliver multiple passing touchdowns in this game. He just needs more chances to thrive.

