ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Utah man recovers in hospital after crashing car into bridge on I-70

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Utah man is recovering in a Salina hospital after he crashed his Prius into a bridge on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just after 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of Ohio St. and I-70 in Salina with reports of a crash.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda

The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Reminder: City of Salina curbside leaf collection to begin Monday

Don't forget: the City of Salina is scheduled to begin its annual curbside leaf collection on Monday. General Services staff will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Monday to Dec. 30, weather permitting. Folling is the collection schedule as provided by the City of Salina. Leaf collection participant guidelines and...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina: Crack sealing work to continue next week

Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard is scheduled to seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 6

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Battery; Knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Multiple tools, trashcan stolen from south Salina business

Police are investigating the theft of multiple of tools from a south Salina business earlier in the week. Sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into a building at Bergkamp, Inc., 3040 Emulsion Drive, and stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and a 55-gallon trash can, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Tips Sought in $12,000 Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a $12,000 business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on Monday, October 31st, they received a report of a business burglary at Bergkamp, 3040 Emulsion Dr., Salina. Employees arrived at the business and found an unknown suspect had pried open a door and gained entry. The burglary occurred overnight.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15

Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
ASSARIA, KS
WIBW

Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP

ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail. Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and...
ABILENE, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Female in teddy bear onesie allegedly attacks teen in east Salina

A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest Salina man after finding him in stolen SUV

A local man was arrested Monday in north Salina in a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the western part of the city. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that an officer was sent to the 900 block of Birch Drive at 5:50 p.m. Monday for the report of a stolen 2003 Buick Rendezvous. The SUV was valued at $3,000.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Assaria Man Hit, Locked Wife in Basement

A man from Assaria is behind bars after allegedly handcuffing his wife to a pole in the couple’s basement. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden was arrested at his workplace Thursday after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E 4th Street in Assaria.
ASSARIA, KS
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy