I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
WSMV
Lebanon PD, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a threat was made against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials...
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
thunder1320.com
Barnard, Rossman show out at state XC meet
Coffee County Central had a pair of cross country runners show out at the state cross country meet Friday, Nov. 4 in Hendersonville. Red Raider Fletcher Barnard crossed the finish line with an impressive 28th place finish – that is out of 204 runners. Barnard’s time of 16.46:49 was...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
WKRN
Bond revoked for former Smith County coach
The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. The bond for a former Smith County middle school coach who is charged with multiple sex crimes has been revoked. Election leaders track down mismanaged voters. Election leaders track down...
October Wildfire in Warren County Re-Ignited on Friday
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr reported on Friday afternoon that the recent wildfire that started burning on Oct. 24th on Harrison Ferry Mountain, and specifically in the Isha and Curtistown area, had re-ignited. At 11:00 pm. Friday residents of Eagles Nest Rd area were told to prepare to evacuate....
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
fox17.com
Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
Recently discharged Saint Thomas patient reportedly stole ambulance
A man has been charged after reportedly stealing an ambulance from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital last month.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
8 displaced following Murfreesboro apartment fire
Eight people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Murfreesboro apartment.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: The First Federal Post Office in Lebanon, Tennessee is being sold in a special sealed bid process
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County search for endangered teen
A family is leaning on faith that their teenage daughter will return home, as officials in Wilson County continue searching for 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County construction steady
Cookeville – If you look around Putnam County, dirt is being moved everywhere. From new homes to new businesses, the County is growing. New construction projects were strong in October. 39 permits were issued, and that is up from the same month last year and the highest amount in four years. The permits accounted for $5.5 million worth of construction, and 12 of those permits were for single family, residential homes. In October of 2021 there were 38 permits for $7.1 million with 26 new single family homes while in 2020 only 20 permits were issued in October.
