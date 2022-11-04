ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

1 in 5 young Americans’ deaths attributed to excessive alcohol use

Alcohol accounts for 1 in 5 deaths in the United States among people between the ages of 20 to 49, according to new research. The study looked at alcohol poisoning, vehicle crashes and the long-term consequences of heavy drinking like alcoholic liver disease to reach its conclusions. Overall, 12.9 percent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Healthline

Diabetes and the Flu Shot: What You Should Know

Whenever a nip of cold is in the air, and coughs and sneezes ring out in public places, you know it’s flu season again. If you live with diabetes, you’re probably being prodded to go get a flu shot and related vaccines. People with diabetes (PWDs) face a.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
The US Sun

The 5 Covid symptoms in fully vaccinated Brits right now revealed

IF you've had Covid before - then you might think you know the key signs to look for. But with many people having been infected by previous strains such as Delta and Alpha, you might have the bug without knowing. The mammoth vaccine rollout has helped protect millions of Brits...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
ahajournals.org

Myocarditis After COVID‐19 Vaccination in Pediatrics: A Proposed Pathway for Triage and Treatment

On December 11, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer‐BioNTech mRNA based COVID‐19 vaccine for individuals aged ≥16 years, followed by extension of this authorization to children ages 12 to 15 years on May 10, 20211 and to ages 5 to 11 years on November 2, 2021. As vaccination numbers accelerated in these age groups, pediatric vaccine recipients began presenting with features meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) definition of myocarditis,2 including chest pain, laboratory evidence of myocardial inflammation, and, in some cases, characteristic findings suggestive of myocardial edema and fibrosis on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The CDC and Food and Drug Administration have determined a causal link is likely between the mRNA vaccines (ie, Pfizer‐BioNTech, Moderna) and myocarditis.2 Though this is a rare complication (70.7 and 105.9 cases in adolescent males per million doses of Pfizer‐BioNTech vaccine in ages 12–15 and ages 16–17, respectively)3 more cases of post‐vaccine myocarditis/myopericarditis are anticipated as more adolescents and younger children become vaccinated. With the goal of standardizing care and reducing variability, while still ensuring safety, we propose this pathway to guide decision‐making about triaging, testing, and treatment for all providers involved in the care of these patients, beginning in the emergency department, where most (if not all) patients will be triaged (Figure). We believe our pathway can be applied at all centers including those without immediate access to certain cardiology testing modalities (eg, continuous telemetry, pediatric echocardiography services, cardiac MRI). The terms myocarditis and myopericarditis (ie, myocarditis accompanied by inflammation of the pericardium) have been used interchangeably in the literature, and herein we follow the CDC convention of using myocarditis to include myocarditis, pericarditis, and myopericarditis.2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
Consumer Reports.org

Do You Need Tamiflu for the Flu?

The flu season is off to an early start this year. A number of states, particularly in the southeast, are already experiencing high levels of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that already this season, there have already been 880,000 cases of the flu, 6,900 hospitalizations, and 360 deaths in the U.S.
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy