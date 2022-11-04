ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Damage at Brooklyn Park Salvation Army after man set winter coats alight

By Tommy Wiita
 2 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A man has been arrested after he set donated winter coats ablaze at the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army worship and service center after breaking in Thursday night.

Police said the incident is being investigated as arson after the suspect was caught on security footage committing the act. The man was also seen breaking "most of the building's windows," and "vandalized the office areas and portions of the food shelf."

The fire was started by lighting a pile of donated winter coats on fire on top of a chapel pew. The coats were due to be given to families in need on Friday.

According to the Salvation Army, the fire was contained in the building's chapel because its sprinkler system helped reduce the spread.

“This has been devastating to our staff here,” said Capt. Josh Polanco, who leads the Brooklyn Park service center. “Our food shelf here is fairly new, and membership at our church has been growing. But we will make the necessary repairs, because the families in the community rely on us for assistance.”

Police said a man is being held in jail on pending charges consisting of second-degree arson, burglary and felony damage to property. A motive has not yet been established.

The incident is under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

