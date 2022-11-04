ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connexus Credit Union named one of the Best Credit Unions of 2022 by personal finance website Kiplinger.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
Wausau, Wis. (November 3, 2022) – Following a highly competitive and rigorous evaluation of financial institutions across the country, Connexus Credit Union was named one of the Best Credit Unions of 2022 by personal finance website Kiplinger.

In their review, Kiplinger highlighted Connexus’ nation-leading Share Certificate rates as being “among the best in the country.” Kiplinger also noted the credit union’s competitive rates on its Xtraordinary Checking, Teen Checking, and Money Market accounts which, at the time of this release, touted annual percentage yields up to 1.75% APY, 2.00% APY, and 3.01% APY respectively.

“Connexus is honored to once again appear on Kiplinger’s list of best credit unions in the country,” commented Boyd Gustke, Connexus President & Chief Executive Officer. “This meaningful accolade really underscores the amazing work accomplished by our employees, providing top-rated products and valuable services to our member-owners. From industry-leading Share Certificate rates to our convenient and reliable Digital Banking experience, we’re proud these efforts have been recognized by a highly respected financial publication such as Kiplinger.”

Connexus was recognized as a runner-up on Kiplinger’s Best Credit Unions list in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and topped the list as the nation’s best credit union in 2020. To date, Connexus has earned over 20 accolades on national Best of 2022 lists published by a variety of highly regarded personal finance and financial education websites including Forbes Advisor, Business Insider, Bankrate, and NerdWallet. For more details on individual accolades, please visit the organization’s Media Center.

