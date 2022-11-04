ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’

The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
hypebeast.com

Joji Releases Music Video for Melancholic Track "Die For You"

88rising artist Joji has released the music video for the third track of his studio album Smithereens titled “Die For You,” a sober, morning-after remembrance of a former love. Known for his melancholic ballads such as “Glimpse of Us” and “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Die For You” delivers more deep-rooted emotions with Joji speaking truthfully about moving on.
Guitar World Magazine

From psychedelic blues explosions to electrifying all-star collaborations: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album

The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Distractify

Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Spinal Tap

When This Is Spinal Tap was first released, it was largely lost on audiences. Nowadays, we know the language of mockumentaries well, but in the ’80s, when comedy films came in the charming yet straightforward persuasion, the veiled sarcasm and subversion of the genre left people wondering, “why would anyone make a movie about a band no one knows?”
SFGate

‘SNL’: Watch Steve Lacy Perform ‘Bad Habit,‘ ’Helmet’

Steve Lacy, SNL‘s musical guest, took the stage Saturday to perform “Bad Habit.”. The single comes off of Gemini Rights, Lacy’s “delightfully cacophonous” second studio album, as Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh wrote in a review. The album also includes “Sunshine,” “Mercury,” and “Amber.”

