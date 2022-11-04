Read full article on original website
D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups
The new stable of workhorse semi-acoustics intends to nail the needs of the touring musician. D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Joji Releases Music Video for Melancholic Track "Die For You"
88rising artist Joji has released the music video for the third track of his studio album Smithereens titled “Die For You,” a sober, morning-after remembrance of a former love. Known for his melancholic ballads such as “Glimpse of Us” and “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK,” “Die For You” delivers more deep-rooted emotions with Joji speaking truthfully about moving on.
From psychedelic blues explosions to electrifying all-star collaborations: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies
Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
Måneskin – plus SRV, Dimebag and the 30 greatest Texas guitarists of all time – only in the new Guitar World
Plus! John Petrucci goes solo, GA-20's massive blues, Dead Cross, a new Dimebag lesson, Steve Miller and more. In terms of geographical size, Texas is pretty much a pipsqueak compared to, say, Alaska. (For those keeping score, Alaska accounts for 665,384 square miles versus Texas’ total area of 268,596 square miles.)
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most
Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Tracks of the Week: new music from Tuk Smith, Joe Lynn Turner and more
Eight songs to celebrate the arrival of the 4044th Monday since the end of World War II
This footage of a teenage Cliff Burton jamming For Whom The Bells Tolls in 1981 is a piece of Metallica history
A pre-Metallica Cliff Burton and future Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin jam an early version of classic Ride The Lightning track For Whom The Bell Tolls way back in 1981
Behind the Band Name: Spinal Tap
When This Is Spinal Tap was first released, it was largely lost on audiences. Nowadays, we know the language of mockumentaries well, but in the ’80s, when comedy films came in the charming yet straightforward persuasion, the veiled sarcasm and subversion of the genre left people wondering, “why would anyone make a movie about a band no one knows?”
We made the ultimate 10-track album from Metallica’s Load and Reload to prove the haters wrong
Metallica’s Load and Reload albums deserve way more love than they get, as this 10-track ‘best of’ shows. Have there ever been any albums that have had much hate heaped on them as Metallica’s Load and Reload. Wait, what’s that? Oh, yeah, St Anger. Sorry, ignore that.
‘SNL’: Watch Steve Lacy Perform ‘Bad Habit,‘ ’Helmet’
Steve Lacy, SNL‘s musical guest, took the stage Saturday to perform “Bad Habit.”. The single comes off of Gemini Rights, Lacy’s “delightfully cacophonous” second studio album, as Rolling Stone’s Mankaprr Conteh wrote in a review. The album also includes “Sunshine,” “Mercury,” and “Amber.”
Every Ozzy Osbourne solo album ranked from worst to best
A guide to the recorded work of Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath frontman, rock icon, reality TV star, national treasure
