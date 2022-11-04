Read full article on original website
How white Americans are now more likely to die from Covid than black Americans
White Americans are now more likely to die from Covid-19 than black Americans, according to new analysis of coronavirus figures. The shift has surprised experts. An imbalance in death rates among the country's racial groups has been a defining feature of the now-two-and-a-half-year-long pandemic, but it was not expected that the ratio would reverse.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Battle over House seat in California is a wake-up call about the importance of Asian American voters
Experts say that the Asian American vote is big enough to make a difference.
qhubonews.com
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
straightarrownews.com
It’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action helps minorities
Some legal observers believe the Supreme Court may overturn affirmative action policies currently in place at America’s universities. The justices are hearing challenges to admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a personal connection to affirmative action and was once supportive of it. He no longer feels that way, and says it’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action actually helps minorities.
How Latinos have changed the American landscape
An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
The Canadian women's movement primarily serves white women and must evolve
In 2017, thousands of women gathered in Washington, D.C., in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president of the United States. The protest took place across multiple cites in the U.S. Trump’s presidency exposed a polarized nation, divided by an election that raised unsettling questions about out-of-touch elites and barriers to women’s ambitions. Trump expressed misogynistic views during the presidential campaign, with slurs about Megyn Kelly, Carly Fiorina and Hillary Clinton. These public remarks reaffirmed the patriarchal political power structures in North America that are often manifested through acts of dominance and privilege more broadly in society. American race scholar Patricia...
What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads
Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
The first Puerto Rican to graduate from Harvard.
Pedro Albizu Campos (1891 – 1965) was a Puerto Rican attorney, social activist, and politician known for his work in the Nationalist Party of Puerto Rico. He was the first Puerto Rican Harvard graduate, where much of his nationalist and independence ideals developed. Albizu Campos is a symbol of Puerto Rican liberation from colonialism and inspired many to fight for independence.
Intervention needed now in Haiti — foreign entities must work with Haitians
The situation in Haiti is deteriorating rapidly. While no stranger to catastrophe, Haiti may be facing its worst situation in at least a decade. The country’s rapidly spiraling decline is due to multiple crises occurring simultaneously: political strife, civil unrest, rampant poverty, gang violence, a recent earthquake and now, a deadly cholera outbreak. Despite the vast humanitarian needs, a blockade is preventing the delivery of essential humanitarian and civilian supplies into the capital city of Port-au-Prince, further endangering the lives of millions of Haitians.
Behind the vocal Asian American minority railing against affirmative action
As the Supreme Court weighs two high-profile cases challenging affirmative action, a vocal minority of Asian Americans continues to influence public debate. Though 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action, factors like pressurized school systems in Asia, the immigrant condition and a lack of firsthand knowledge of U.S.’s racial history fuel the opposition, experts said.
psychologytoday.com
Dobbs Will Increase America’s Mass Incarceration
Four months have now passed since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) imposed a paradigm shift on women’s health care. In considering the costs inflicted by the state’s “legitimate interest” in women’s bodies and, more broadly, how a post-Dobbs world affects us all, there will be an inevitable increase in women who will face criminal prosecution.
America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
Could Spanish Be an American Language?
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
Undocumented farmworkers face disaster discrimination
Undocumented farmworkers in the U.S. face critical barriers to emergency health care during and after disasters, multiple organizations tell Axios. The big picture: As climate change makes wildfires. and heatwaves hotter and rapidly strengthens hurricanes across the U.S., lack of health care access is a worsening crisis for the backbone...
US News and World Report
CDC: Omicron Subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 Spreading in U.S.
Omicron subvariants BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are furthering their spread across the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants, which are offshoots of BA.5, were responsible for a total of 35% of infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant estimate update. That’s up from just 9% of COVID-19 cases three weeks ago.
Health Officials Are Now Tracking COVID-19 Variants at Airports
Travelers are both the conduit and the canary in the coal mine for new COVID-19 variants, and U.S. health officials are trying to use those realities to keep ahead of variants coming into the country. At four U.S. airports—John F. Kennedy in New York, Newark in New Jersey, San Francisco...
Asian Americans Have a Home in the GOP | Opinion
Unlike Democrats, Republicans don't take Asian-American voters for granted. The GOP is running a diverse slate of candidates.
scitechdaily.com
Birth Control Pill Poses a Serious Health Risk to Women With a Common Condition
Combined birth control pill greatly increases the risk of blood clots in obese women. According to a paper recently published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, obese women who use oral contraceptives containing estrogen and progestin have a 24-fold increased risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to non-obese women who do not use the drugs.
qhubonews.com
Mormon church’s celebration of Latino cultures puts spotlight on often-overlooked diversity
Each year, the church’s ‘Luz de las Naciones’ event celebrates Latino cultures. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Every November since 2002, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has held an annual show called “Luz de las Naciones,” or “Light of the Nations.” With a cast of more than 500, most of whom are Latino members of the church, the program incorporates music, dancing and spiritual messages in a celebration of Latino identity across cultures.
