MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes medicine decreased cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease
A new analysis found SGLT-2 inhibitors, a diabetes medication, decreased the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure, in high-risk patients regardless of whether they have Type 2 diabetes. Pooled results from 13 major trials of empagliflozin and similar medicines showed that study participants who received the SGLT-2...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
Channel 3000
Age-Adjusted Rate of Alcohol-Induced Deaths Up From 2019 to 2020
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2019 to 2020, the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths increased 26 percent, according to a November data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Merianne Rose Spencer, M.P.H., from the National Center...
Channel 3000
AHA: Once-Daily Edoxaban Seems Safe for Pediatric Cardiac Patients
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Once-daily edoxaban seems safe and effective for pediatric patients with cardiac disease, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago. Michael A. Portman, M.D., from Seattle Children’s Hospital, and...
Channel 3000
Electroacupuncture Cuts Risk for Prolonged Postoperative Ileus
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Electroacupuncture (EA) is effective in promoting gastrointestinal function recovery following laparoscopic resection of colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Surgery. Yu Wang, from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of EA...
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of Levothyroxine on Blood Pressure in Patients With Subclinical Hypothyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
2minutemedicine.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
Fairfield Sun Times
Untreated Depression May Increase Later Dementia Risk
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Symptomatic depression is associated with a 51 percent increased risk of dementia, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Biological Psychiatry. Liu Yang, M.D., from Fudan University in Shanghai, and colleagues examined associations between courses of depression, depression treatment, and the...
Channel 3000
AHA: Those With, at Risk for CVD Less Likely to Use Wearables
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with, or at risk for, cardiovascular disease (CVD), are less likely to use wearable devices that monitor and track health or physical activity, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago.
Woonsocket Call
New medicine reduces triglyceride by 25%, no change in CVD risk in people with Type 2 diabetes
A new cholesterol medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with Type 2 diabetes, however, there was no decrease in the risk of cardiovascular events or death. The medication reduced triglyceride levels by more than one-fourth, and patients were followed for up to 5 years. In this high-risk study population,...
Channel 3000
Lipid Ratios Linked to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Risk
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal why shingles can lead to stroke
Scientists investigating why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke, now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that shuttle proteins and genetic information between cells, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The study, published today in...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
KXLY
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
KXLY
Worsening BP Outcomes Seen in HTN Patients During Pandemic
THURSDAY, Nov. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with hypertension, worsening blood pressure (BP) outcomes were seen during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in Hypertension. Hiroshi Gotanda, M.D., Ph.D., from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
KXLY
Systemic Hormone Therapy During Menopause May Up Risk for Depression
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined...
MedicalXpress
Triglyceride-lowering trial neutral for cardiovascular event reduction
Levels of triglycerides are routinely measured as part of a preventive cardiology work-up and lowering triglycerides with several classes of drugs is common medical practice. Yet, in a major randomized trial of the novel drug pemafibrate, researchers found no reduction in rates of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death over a five-year period, despite the drug lowering triglycerides by 26 percent compared to placebo. The study was led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, and included more than 10,000 participants. The new data were presented today at the annual meetings of the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
