Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Lipid Ratios Linked to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Risk
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In the Chinese population, the triglyceride to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (TG/HDL-C) ratio and the total cholesterol (TC)/HDL-C ratio are associated with an increased risk for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), according to a study published online Oct. 3 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Chen...
KXLY
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Medical News Today
Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day may prevent bone loss, osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, or loss of bone mass and density, afflicts many people, especially people over 50, leading to an increased risk of breaks and fractures. A new randomized controlled study finds that eating 5-6 prunes a day can preserve bone mass and density, arresting the development of osteoporosis. The same researchers,...
Channel 3000
AHA: Once-Daily Edoxaban Seems Safe for Pediatric Cardiac Patients
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Once-daily edoxaban seems safe and effective for pediatric patients with cardiac disease, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago. Michael A. Portman, M.D., from Seattle Children’s Hospital, and...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Channel 3000
AHA: Those With, at Risk for CVD Less Likely to Use Wearables
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with, or at risk for, cardiovascular disease (CVD), are less likely to use wearable devices that monitor and track health or physical activity, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, held from Nov. 5 to 7 in Chicago.
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
KXLY
Systemic Hormone Therapy During Menopause May Up Risk for Depression
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Systemically administered hormone therapy (HT) during menopause is associated with a higher risk for depression, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in JAMA Network Open. Marie K. Wium-Andersen, M.D., Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals in Denmark, and colleagues examined...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
KXLY
Worsening BP Outcomes Seen in HTN Patients During Pandemic
THURSDAY, Nov. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with hypertension, worsening blood pressure (BP) outcomes were seen during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 1 in Hypertension. Hiroshi Gotanda, M.D., Ph.D., from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
Channel 3000
Age-Adjusted Rate of Alcohol-Induced Deaths Up From 2019 to 2020
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2019 to 2020, the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths increased 26 percent, according to a November data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics. Merianne Rose Spencer, M.P.H., from the National Center...
Healthline
Dementia Risk Linked to How Long Blood Pressure Stays In 'Target Range'
Almost half of Americans have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. Maintaining healthy blood pressure may help stave off conditions such as dementia. A new study builds on existing evidence, indicating that the length of time blood pressure stays within a healthy “target range” is an important factor for brain health.
MedicalXpress
Bivalirudin safer, more effective than heparin for treating heart attack patients undergoing coronary intervention
Bivalirudin is a safer and more effective anticoagulant than heparin for treating patients with the most serious type of heart attacks who undergo urgent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and can lower the risk of death or major bleeding by 31 percent. These are findings from a new study led by...
Medical News Today
Study finds which blood thinner is least likely to cause internal bleeding
For people with atrial fibrillation, doctors can prescribe direct oral anticoagulant drugs to lower the risk of stroke, a typical result of the condition. A new observational study finds that one of these drugs, apixaban, is associated with a reduced risk of a common anticoagulant side effect: gastrointestinal bleeding. The...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduces Risk of Kidney Disease Progression, Cardiovascular Disease Mortality
In a late-breaking abstract, investigators observed a 28% reduction in kidney disease progression or cardiovascular deaths compared to placebo. New data from the EMPA-KIDNEY study shows empagliflozin (Jardiance) resulted in a significant reduction in kidney disease progression and cardiovascular disease mortality in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The data...
What's The Most Popular Sleeping Position?- Health Digest Survey
Those with certain health conditions, such as back pain, heartburn, and acid reflux, may find that certain sleeping positions offer unique benefits.
Comments / 0