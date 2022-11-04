Read full article on original website
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
Android 13 is presumably rolling out only to one Samsung Galaxy S10 model
Samsung is said to be rolling out One UI 5 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S10 Lite in December.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13: Which flagship phone wins?
The Galaxy S22 takes on the iPhone 13 with a bright display and improved cameras — is it enough? Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13 face-off picks a winner.
TechRadar
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
daystech.org
How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S20 series and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all getting Android 13 now
Well, this is absolutely insane! It was only a couple of weeks ago that Samsung officially kicked off its first over-the-air Android 13 updates (in a handful of countries), and after spreading the love to Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra users around the world, the global mobile industry leader is now treating three different handset families to the same OS promotion.
Android Authority
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 release date: Samsung allegedly unleashing the new phones in the first week of February
We reported a few days ago that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 devices on January 5, 2023. However, we also noted that the promotional materials that were the source of the release date information looked less than reliable. Today, per the South Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 trio of smartphones in the first week of February, seemingly marking the previous launch date rumors as false.
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Samsung Internet 19 is here and it now plays nicely with Google Chrome
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Chrome is the best browser for Android, but it is not the only feature-rich option out there. Samsung Internet is another excellent browser that even supports extensions. Like Chrome, the team behind Samsung's browser tests features in the beta channel before rolling them out to the public a couple of months later. In late August, Samsung Internet v19 was released to beta testers with enhanced security against phishing attacks and improved private browsing. Now, the browser is hitting the stable channel, with the most notable addition being able to sync your Google Chrome bookmarks.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 goes live for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 10R in India
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in India despite the fact that the phones were not originally scheduled to receive the update.
Albany Herald
Stanley Just Debuted Four New Colors of Its Ever-Popular 40-Ounce Tumbler—And They're Gorgeous
Staying hydrated is so important for our health, and as we're about to enter cold and flu season, it's even more important to keep our fluids up. This requires having water handy when we're traveling or out and about. Fans of Stanley found this easy to do with their popular 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler, dubbed "the Quencher." So much so, in fact, that the tumbler often sells out within hours (or even minutes!) of restocks. There are even fan blogs that give out secret access codes because they are so popular. Needless to say, the tumbler is hard to come by and typically has a long waitlist.
Android Headlines
The OnePlus Nord N300 is now available to order
OnePlus recently announced its latest mid-range offering, the OnePlus Nord N300, and now this phone is available to order. Also, it will not set you back much. Oneplus’ Nord line of phones covers a wide range in the mid-range sector, and some of them are nipping at the heels of flagship phones. As for the Nord N300, it’s on the lower end, but that doesn’t make it a bad phone.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
