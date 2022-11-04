Staying hydrated is so important for our health, and as we're about to enter cold and flu season, it's even more important to keep our fluids up. This requires having water handy when we're traveling or out and about. Fans of Stanley found this easy to do with their popular 40-ounce Adventure Tumbler, dubbed "the Quencher." So much so, in fact, that the tumbler often sells out within hours (or even minutes!) of restocks. There are even fan blogs that give out secret access codes because they are so popular. Needless to say, the tumbler is hard to come by and typically has a long waitlist.

17 HOURS AGO