A large observational study has found that adults with ADHD had an elevated risk of a range of cardiovascular diseases. Researchers from the Karolinska Institute and Örebro University in Sweden found that adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more likely than those without the disorder to develop a variety of cardiovascular diseases. The results, which were recently published in the journal World Psychiatry, highlight the need of monitoring the cardiovascular health of ADHD patients.

4 DAYS AGO