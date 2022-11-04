Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
New Sector Futures Give Traders More Hedging Power
Energy sector volatility and surging oil prices have sharply boosted interest in energy trading this year. Likewise, global semiconductor shortages have made that sector a top headline in recent months, fueling interest from traders looking to cut risk or gain from unprecedented volatility. Meanwhile, biotech stocks are seesawing amid lingering pandemic fears or volatility that can come from a new blockbuster drug, making them a favorite of 2022 screens.
Albany Herald
A recession in the US is not a slam dunk, Goldman Sachs says
While investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn a recession is imminent, Wall Street's most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic. Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12 months. While that is double the normal risk of a recession, it is far below the 63% average in a recent forecaster survey by The Wall Street Journal.
Americans’ confidence in housing market reaches record low
Consumer confidence in the housing market hit a new low last month as persistently high home prices and rising mortgage rates continued to cool the once hot housing market, according to data released Monday. Only sixteen percent of buyers in October said they thought that now is a good time...
Comments / 0