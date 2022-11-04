ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aaron Wilson On Texans Showing Fight On TNF Despite Cook's Absence

By Ryan Money
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 3 days ago

Aaron Wilson On Texans Showing Fight On TNF Despite Cook's Absence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRqj3_0iysvxev00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad

WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Tennessean

How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 9 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans have a midseason chance to make a statement against a conference rival, which often means an upset win in the Mike Vrabel era. In 2018, the Titans dominated the Patriots 34-10 in Week 10 in Nashville. The Titans' 35-32 win over the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2019 season is one of the best wins of the Vrabel era. In Week 9 last year on Sunday Night Football, the Titans hounded Matthew Stafford and won 28-16 at the Los Angeles Rams in the first game without Derrick Henry in the lineup.
NASHVILLE, TN
SportsTalk 790 KBME

SportsTalk 790 KBME

Houston, TX
859
Followers
269
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Home for Your Astros, Rockets, & Your Home Teams

 https://sportstalk790.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy