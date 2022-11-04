Aaron Wilson On Texans Showing Fight On TNF Despite Cook's Absence

The Tennessee Titans have a midseason chance to make a statement against a conference rival, which often means an upset win in the Mike Vrabel era. In 2018, the Titans dominated the Patriots 34-10 in Week 10 in Nashville. The Titans' 35-32 win over the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2019 season is one of the best wins of the Vrabel era. In Week 9 last year on Sunday Night Football, the Titans hounded Matthew Stafford and won 28-16 at the Los Angeles Rams in the first game without Derrick Henry in the lineup.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO