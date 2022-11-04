Read full article on original website
Suspect on the run with stolen truck & 2 passengers
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a stolen truck that fled with two unidentified passengers Saturday night on Nov. 5. At approximately 9:50 p.m., officers located an occupied vehicle that was a stolen silver Dodge Ram CO/626PIR. Police attempted a non-contact block while the truck was parked. According to […]
Man in Pueblo suspected of tampering with voting station
Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department's High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
1 killed & 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating its 23rd homicide of 2022 after a man was found dead following reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Nov. 6. At approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on the corner of Nuckolls Avenue and Newman Avenue. […]
Pueblo man arrested for attempted tampering in primary election
Police arrested a Pueblo man on Thursday for allegedly trying to tamper with a voting machine during Colorado’s primary election in June. Richard Patton, 31, was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on charges of tampering with a voting machine and cybercrimes, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Patton was arrested without incident at around 9 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of Ruppel Avenue in Pueblo.
KKTV
Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
Homicide investigation: Man found dead in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide following reports of a shooting that occurred Friday night on Nov. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called near the corner of Constitution Road and North Salem Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man dead at the […]
Man dead, homicide investigation underway in Pueblo after reported drive by shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Ave. just after 1 a.m. for the report of a drive by shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Pueblo homicide
One person died and another was rushed to a hospital after a car crashed into a tree around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue, Pueblo police said. The call came in as a drive-by shooting, and police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, 22nd this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo Saturday morning on the northeast side of town, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Constitution Road around 10 p.m. Friday for a shooting. They found a man dead once on
2 detained after victims found with gunshot wounds
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two persons of interest were detained by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after a man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds early Saturday morning on Nov. 5. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in a business parking lot near the 4600 block of Rusina […]
VIDEO: El Paso County Judge Gets Into Altercation At Polling Site
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation happened at a polling location in East El Paso. According to a news release, it happened at 3:50 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center, located at 11620 Vistal Del Sol Dr. It was during early voting in El Paso.
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media.
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs
The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.
KRDO
Business owners meet with Pueblo officials to discuss crime problem
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Crime is up across Colorado, including in Pueblo. In the last few months, a Pueblo City Councilwoman has said her business was broken into four times. On Thursday, business owners from across the city met with local officials, trying to figure out how to protect themselves.
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
