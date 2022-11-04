ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabelle Fuhrman Stars in Thriller ‘Unit 234’ From Radiant Films Intl. at AFM

By Carole Horst
 2 days ago

Radiant Films Intl. has unveiled a first-look image of thriller “ Unit 234 ,” pictured above. Isabelle Fuhrman , who had a breakout role in 2009’s “Orphan,” and reprised the role in this year’s hit “Orphan: First Kill” essays the lead. Pic follows Fuhrman, and employee of a remote storage facility, who discovers an unconscious man in a locked unit. She must fight to survive the night against a ruthless gang, who are dead set on retrieving their precious cargo at any cost.

Andy Tennant (“The Kominsky Method,” “Fool’s Gold”) directs from a script by Derek Steiner.

“Unit 234” is currently in post-production, and also stars Jack Huston (“House of Gucci,” “Manhunt”) and Don Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Watchmen”).

Lee Dreyfuss, Blythe Frank, Doug Murray, Hadeel Reda and William G. Santor produce; Colleen Camp, Don Johnson Radiant’s Mimi Steinbauer executive producer. Radiant Films Intl. is handling sales.

Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Three Women of Color Be Nominated for the First Time In Academy History?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Could we see for...
Variety

CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Collider

Ana de Armas-Led 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' Goes Into Production

Fans of the John Wick franchise have good reasons to rejoice. The Ana de Armas-led spin-off Ballerina will start production in the coming week, TV Line has reported. The announcement was made by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer during the latest investors' call. The future prospect for the franchise looks good as among other franchise-related news it has been announced that Colin Woodell-led three-part prequel series The Continental will stream internationally on Amazon Prime outside the US and the studio is also “fielding proposals” for a big video game based on the Keanu Reeves movies.
Variety

Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former “I Want Candy” singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter’s star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums “Aaron’s...
EW.com

Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills

Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of “The Masked Singer,” “’90s Night,” which aired Nov. 6  on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of “Blossom,” “Gimme a Break” and “Nothin’ My Love Can’t Fix” fame, was revealed on the special Sunday “’90s Night” edition of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” Lawrence and NFL runningback Le’Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show. Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake  after facing...
Variety

‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Variety

Weird Al Yankovic Weighs in on Daniel Radcliffe’s Portrayal and Seeing His Life on the Big Screen

In the late 1970s, Alfred Matthew Yankovic, known by his moniker Weird Al, emerged onto the music scene as a master of song parodies on radio’s “Dr. Demento Show” — and his legacy continues to reverberate worldwide. With such massive hits as “Eat It,” a riff on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” and “My Bologna,” a nod to the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Yankovic has earned five Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million albums. Fresh off his latest 133-date tour, the musician’s life is now the subject of Eric Appel’s biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which stars Daniel Radcliffe...
Variety

Drake Rediscovers His Sense of Play, With Strategic Assists From 21 Savage, in ‘Her Loss’: Album Review

“In this mansion, I’m Macaulay Culkin,” Drake declares a few minutes into “Her Loss,” his collaborative album with 21 Savage. The reference is instructive. Culkin, the definitive child star of the 1990s, specialized in playing the part of “child whose house is large,” allowing a generation of kids to live vicariously as he foiled burglars or ate McDonald’s on demand. In recent years, Drake – himself a former child star – has projected the exact opposite energy; his privilege and wealth remain, but his music had come to be scrubbed of any traces of joy. “Views” and “Certified Lover Boy” were self-pitying and surly, exercises in convincing the listener that no matter how sad their late-night texts were, Drake’s late-night texts were sadder. With “Her Loss,” though (in conjunction with this summer’s buoyant dance-pop discursion “Honestly, Nevermind”), the cloak of self-seriousness has receded; Drake has relocated his sense of fun.
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’

The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
Variety

Dark Star Takes North America on ‘The Elderly,’ Sold by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Dark Star has closed North America on Spanish horror film “The Elderly” (“Los viejos”) which world premiered at Montreal’s Fantasia Festival winning lead Zorion Eguileor best actor for what Variety called his “disturbing yet strangely affecting turn.”  Directed by Raul Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez, “The Elderly” went on to screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest and Spain’s Sitges Film Festival, completing a prestige genre fest trifecta.  In further sales, Lighthouse has taken on German-speaking Europe, whilst Creative Century has acquired rights for Taiwan. The film stars Eguileor, memorable in Netflix mega-hit “Platform, as well as Gustavo Salmeron (“Lots of Kids,” “A Monkey and a Castle”),...
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Announces Full Cast, Begins Production

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” at Disney+ has announced its full cast as production gets underway. In addition to previously announced lead Amandla Stenberg, the series will officially star Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”). Per the official series description, “The Acolyte” is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Jean-Claude Van Damme on His New Passion Project and Why He Won’t Be Retiring Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

Of all the action heroes merrily kicking the asses of bad guys in the late ’80s and early ’90s, in terms of actual fighting prowess, few came close to Jean-Claude Van Damme, a karate and kickboxing champion who turned his phenomenal martial arts skills — including a particularly impressive spin-kick — into, for a while, back-to-back box office gold.  First propelled into the action arena thanks to Cannon Films’ 1988 low-budget smash Bloodsport, Van Damme quickly cemented his iconic status as the Muscles From Brussels thanks to 1989’s iconic Kickboxer, then starred as warring twins in 1991’s Double Impact, began a long-running onscreen feud...
Variety

‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Creator and Showrunner Derek Haas Leaving One Chicago Franchise, Wolf Entertainment After 10 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Haas is leaving Wolf Entertainment. The writer and producer, who co-created “Chicago Fire” and serves as the co-showrunner on both the NBC show and CBS’ “FBI: International” will exit Dick Wolf’s company after finishing out the current TV season, Variety can exclusively announce. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘FBI: International’ through the end of the current seasons,” Haas says in a statement. “I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Variety

Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’

On the carpet of the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event, reflecting on her reaction to seeing her co-star in person. The actress shared how she’s been a fan of Johnson for several years. “I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of...
