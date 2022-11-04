Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Dodge shooting sends two victims to the hospital
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two gunshot victims are recovering after gunfire rang out at a Fort Dodge apartment complex Saturday. Fort Dodge police officers were called to the Dodger Apartments shortly after 8:00pm Saturday on reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived witnesses said they saw multiple cars leaving the area after the […]
kniakrls.com
Collision in Pleasantville
Shortly before 8:00 this morning, Pleasantville Emergency Services, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Pleasantville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to Business Highway 5 and N Douglas Street in Pleasantville to the scene of a collision between a car and a tractor pulling an auger. No one was transported from the scene.
1380kcim.com
Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City
A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Sixth Street closed between Iowa Street and Otley Avenue
Motorists are advised to avoid Sixth Street between Otley Avenue and Iowa Street because the Perry Volunteer Fire Department is using Sixth Street to supply water to fight the house fire at 1608 Otley Ave. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported about 10:15 a.m. Friday. The...
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 4
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers received a report of a motor vehicle collision at 15th and McKinley streets. One vehicle struck another vehicle with its mirror. No injuries were reported. Nov. 4, 2022. Officers received a report of harassment in the 1400 block...
1 killed in Calhoun County morning crash
One driver was killed in a crash that occurred in Calhoun County Friday morning.
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
kjan.com
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 4
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Phillip Dolezal, age 21, 605 State St, Dexter, was arrested for Theft 3rd Degree and 6 counts of Lottery – Forgery Or Theft Of Ticket. Nov. 3, 2022. Lance Eldridge, 42, of 20 River Vista Drive, Adel, was...
theperrynews.com
Perry firefighters cap long day with fundraiser Friday night
A long day of fighting a house fire Friday did not dampen the spirits of the Perry Firefighters Association, whose members were at their appointed stations for the evening’s grab-and-go burger and hot dog fundraiser. The nonprofit association raises funds for its ongoing equipment and training needs.
theperrynews.com
Ivy Lane bridge over Frog Creek closed for two weeks
The Ivy Lane bridge over Frog Creek in southern Perry will be closed from Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. until Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. for bridge repairs, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Friday. For more information, call the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department at 515-993-4289.
Pieper Lewis, who pleaded guilty to killing alleged rapist, escapes custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing her accused rapist, has escaped custody. According to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections, Lewis walked away from the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 4. She cut off her ankle monitor before departing.
KCCI.com
School threat investigation underway in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — A juvenile is in custody after threatening another student outside of Crestview School of Inquiry in Clive on Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspect pointed a toy gun at another juvenile. When officers arrived, they found the suspect and a toy gun. KCCI contacted the West...
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
1380kcim.com
Audubon Man Accused Of Stealing Laptop From CRB Schools Sentenced
An Audubon man accused of stealing a computer from a local school district was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Thirty-four-year-old Mark Thomas Holland was arrested by the Coon Rapids Police Department for second-degree theft, a class D felony, after an investigation found he had stolen a laptop from the Coon Rapids-Bayard Community School District in October 2021 and later traded the computer for narcotics. After reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors, Holland pled guilty to a lesser charge, third-degree theft, and was sentenced to seven days in the Carroll County jail. In addition to the jail sentence, Holland was ordered to pay over $4,000 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. He was also placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
Comments / 0