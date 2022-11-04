ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker, GA

41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons welcomes Pike County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Mary Persons Bulldogs welcomed the Pike County Pirates on Friday night. The Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2) shut out Upson-Lee 33-0 last week. The Pirates (2-7, 0-3) had lost five in a row. With a win, Mary Persons would be in the playoffs as the 4th seed...
FORSYTH, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie cheers Georgia for the way it 'absolutely shut down' Tennessee

One of the most-watched matchups of the latest college football Saturday was the battle for the unofficial title of “best team in the nation” between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols put up a fight, though their high-scoring offense was a bit stifled by the...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday

It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
ATHENS, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations

Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta

All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta

What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
ATLANTA, GA

