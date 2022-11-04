Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview stuns Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson in regular-season finale
LOGANVILLE — Coming into Friday night's football matchup with Region 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson, not many outside of Parkview's locker room gave the Panthers a chance to win. However, the Panthers racked up 464 total yards and had three touchdown plays go for more than 60 yards for a 28-21...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Dacula ends 2021 state champion Collins Hill's football season short of postseason
DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night. The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons welcomes Pike County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Mary Persons Bulldogs welcomed the Pike County Pirates on Friday night. The Bulldogs (5-4, 1-2) shut out Upson-Lee 33-0 last week. The Pirates (2-7, 0-3) had lost five in a row. With a win, Mary Persons would be in the playoffs as the 4th seed...
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie cheers Georgia for the way it 'absolutely shut down' Tennessee
One of the most-watched matchups of the latest college football Saturday was the battle for the unofficial title of “best team in the nation” between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols put up a fight, though their high-scoring offense was a bit stifled by the...
How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession. Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed. Nevertheless,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Tennessee football: Five reasons Vols will upset Georgia Saturday
It’s happening. Tennessee football is going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs on the road between the hedges Saturday, all but punching their ticket to the SEC Championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. There are lots of factors working in the Vols’ favor, and while Georgia has some advantages, they won’t be enough.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
AccessAtlanta
Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
AOL Corp
'Hope is bringing us back': Black voters are moving South, building power for Democrats
ATLANTA — Malik Rhasaan can often be found at his popular southwest Atlanta restaurant, Che Butter Jonez, where the menu and other items take a decidedly Black and Northern flair. The borough of Queens is emblazoned on what appears to be a New York City street sign.Other artwork around...
UGA students debate Walker’s attempt to score big in politics
While Walker's sports triumphs inspire some, others on both sides of the aisle would rather talk about views on issues in 2022 U.S. Senate race.
The Citizen Online
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
