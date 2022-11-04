Read full article on original website
Related
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
The US Army Corps of Engineers is dredging the Mississippi River and racing to keep the sea from contaminating drinking water
The Mississippi River is at record low levels, grounding cargo barges and threatening some towns' drinking water. USACE is doing damage control.
Before and after: See how the Mississippi River and its tributaries have dropped to record lows
The expanding drought in the Central US has taken a severe toll on the Mississippi and the rivers that flow into it.
Before-and-after photos show how the Mississippi River has dropped dramatically, choking a crucial shipping corridor
Satellite images show how drought has dried the banks of the Mississippi River, exposed new land, and made a walkway to an island.
KSLTV
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
(CNN) — Tower Rock — a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis — is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
The Weather Channel
November's Outlook Is Warm For Much Of U.S., But Chilly In West
We expect a sharp national divide in November's temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. should have a warm November. Parts of the West, however, may be cooler than usual. But there's an intriguing wild card in this forecast for late November. Sign up for the Morning Brief email...
Army Corps Build 1,500-Foot-Wide Levee in Mississippi River to Keep Salt Water Out of Drinking Water
The Mississippi River continues to see plunging water levels as drought continues to plague areas all over the country. As a result, the US Army Corps of Engineers is launching the construction of a massive underwater levee in an effort to prevent saltwater from flowing upriver as the crisis continues.
natureworldnews.com
Woman Searching For Rocks Found Human Bones at Mississippi River's Historic Low Water Levels
A woman searching for rocks with her family found human bones on the shore of the Mississippi River, which is suffering from record-low water levels. The historic low water levels on the Mississippi River have been drought-stricken. On October 20, 2022, Reuters reported that the low water levels in the said river would continue this winter in the United States.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Is the Mississippi River Drying Up From Drought?
Tower Rock, an island in the middle of the river, has become accessible by foot for the first time in living memory.
Narcity
2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods
British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
Mississippi River Shipwreck Exposed by Drought as Water Levels Plummet
As of October 31, the water levels of the Mississippi River in Memphis are are at minus 8.2 feet.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
natureworldnews.com
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
Relentless rain may spark dangerous flooding in Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
AccuWeather forecasters are growing increasingly concerned that a major, potentially disastrous flooding event is shaping up for Puerto Rico and other portions of the Caribbean into the end of the week. A surge of unrelenting tropical moisture has set up over the region, ushering in days of drenching downpours. An...
natureworldnews.com
Storm to Soak South-Central U.S From Texas to Alabama This Week; Expect Flash Flood Risks and Travel Delays
A beneficial rainfall would occur in portions of the South-central U.S and from Texas to Alabama. The rain would help drench areas experiencing drought, while some residents would feel a temperature cool down. However, the report said that the storm could unleash heavy rains, which could benefit many states, but...
Good News You Patio Will Double As A Deep Freezer! NOAA Releases Minnesota Winter Prediction
There is almost ALWAYS good news to be had, you just have to look hard enough to find it. The good news about the NOAA winter prediction for Minnesota is that you can probably unplug that freezer in your basement and save some electricity as your patio will more than likely do this winter. NOAA's prediction? Bundle up Minnesota.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Comments / 0