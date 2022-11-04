Read full article on original website
Letter: Love Laguna or Leave It
Developers have bragged that they have $1 Billion to “invest” in transforming Laguna Beach into something between Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. They are champing at the bit. Until now they have not had a reliable 3-2 majority in the City Council to exceed height and scale limitations. After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on local elections they are expecting to get their 3-2 majority.
Letter: Supporting Local Businesses Shouldn’t Be Controversial
I’m proud of my hometown of Laguna Beach – hands down, the most beautiful city in Orange County and one of the best coastal destinations in all of California. But if we’re being honest, we’d admit that many commercial buildings have gotten long in the tooth and are showing their age. It’s not unusual to see stores, restaurants and hotels that are 30, 40, 50 years old and in serious need of sprucing up if we’re going to stay a step ahead of other communities.
Letter: Do We Want To Help Local Businesses?
A question for my fellow Laguna residents: exactly how hard do we want to make it to operate a successful business here? If our goal is to run even more local entrepreneurs out of town, leaving empty storefronts behind, then voting for Measures Q and R is a great idea. But if we want to actually help local businesses succeed, then Q and R would be foolhardy in the extreme.
LB Election: Seven Questions for Seven Candidates
Laguna Beach has seven candidates vying for three open seats on the Laguna Beach City Council. The Laguna Beach Independent created seven questions for the candidates to answer in 150 words or less. Election Day is Nov. 8. The 2022 Laguna Beach City Council Candidates in alphabetical order by last...
Letter: Apparently, Residents Better Informed Than Blake
Many callers in the January 25, 2022, City Council Zoom meeting warned the City Council about the intensification of use and parking. One resident said, “The changes in the parking element of the Downtown Specific Plan will enable developers to intensify use without properly mitigating the impacts it creates.” Apparently, the residents are better informed than Councilman Peter Blake.
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
November 4th, 2022 | Laguna Beach News
Laguna Beach has seven candidates vying for three seats open on the Laguna Beach City Council. The Laguna Beach Independent created seven questions for the candidates to answer in 150 words or less. Election Day is Nov. 8. The 2022 Laguna Beach City Council Candidates in alphabetical order by last name:
Tone deaf OC Democrats are supporting greedy bus strikers instead of the county’s working poor
The OCTA’s union bus maintenance employees remain on strike – which has been a disaster for Orange County’s working poor. Many residents have not been able to get to work as a result of the lack of bus service. Those workers and their families face an uncertain financial future as their inability to get to work will result in no pay and some of them may even get fired.
Letter: Why I Declined Village Laguna’s Endorsement
In last week’s Indy, Ann Christoph revealed that I rejected the endorsement of Village Laguna. I want to explain why I did so, and why I’m committed to being an independent candidate and Councilmember. The best part of this campaign has been the time I’ve spent talking and...
Letter: Read the Fine Print of Q and R
The debate over the local initiatives on the ballot this year has skipped over an important detail that the Independent ought to be highlighting for readers. Most regular voters may not notice this, but the fine print of Measures Q and R would make it almost impossible for many commercial development projects – even modest improvements — to be approved in town again.
Town Crier: Week of Nov. 4
The Laguna Craft Guild will have a show on the Main Beach cobblestones this Sunday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until dusk. Community Art Project (CAP) presents: “Natural Flow” at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. “Natural Flow” presents the relationship of elements in Nature, as viewed and interpreted...
Letter: LB Democratic Club Addresses Ann Christoph’s Column
Local elections can be difficult to navigate, especially for people who are aligned with one political party or another. Like-minded individuals can often find themselves on opposite sides of an issue in local city politics. As a volunteer for the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, and a Laguna Beach resident, I wanted to clarify a couple of points in Ann Christoph’s opinion piece last week about local endorsements.
Letter: Deception Hurts City’s Integrity
Did you see the ad with Peter Blake standing between Fire Chief King and Police Chief Calvert, both in uniform, both with badges, endorsing Peter? At least, that’s what it looked like. By posing for such a photo, our chiefs are violating City rules. Guilty? No. They are not guilty of breaking the City law.
Letter to the Community: Marc Wiener
This December marks my third anniversary with the City of Laguna Beach as your Community Development Director, and what an amazing journey it has been so far. We can all agree that Laguna Beach is a special place that must be cared for, and there is a strong sense of civic pride here. My primary role as Community Development Director is to help develop and implement Council policies that will protect and enhance the unique character of our City while also working to ensure a high quality of life for residents. I have enjoyed getting to know this community and continue to make friends along the way.
Blakespear files countersuit against residents in ongoing legal dispute
ENCINITAS — Mayor Catherine Blakespear filed a countersuit this week against a group of residents alleging they violated terms of a short-lived settlement agreement, marking the latest salvo in an ongoing legal battle over First Amendment violations on social media. Attorneys representing Blakespear, a Democratic candidate for the 38th...
