This December marks my third anniversary with the City of Laguna Beach as your Community Development Director, and what an amazing journey it has been so far. We can all agree that Laguna Beach is a special place that must be cared for, and there is a strong sense of civic pride here. My primary role as Community Development Director is to help develop and implement Council policies that will protect and enhance the unique character of our City while also working to ensure a high quality of life for residents. I have enjoyed getting to know this community and continue to make friends along the way.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO