Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons
Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
NBA fans troll the Golden State Warriors for resting their best players amid a losing streak.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
Why Collin Sexton has Sunday’s game marked on the calendar
Collin Sexton is excited to play vs. the LA Clippers after getting injured last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022
The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
ESPN
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out
NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to slumping Warriors losing 5 straight, being 3-7
The Golden State Warriors had an uneven start through the first five games of the season, alternating between wins and losses to start 3-2. Things have evened out over the subsequent five games — just not in the way that the Warriors had hoped. Golden State defeated the Miami...
iheart.com
Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'
Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Finalized Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis will both be available for Friday's game between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is Declining After Poor Performance Against Jazz: "It's Over Man, He Had A Great Run."
Fans think LeBron James has lost a step.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
On Friday night, the Cavaliers tip off a five-game, eight-day trip in Detroit before heading West for the bulk of the roadie – taking on the struggling Pistons and looking to run their win streak to seven. In Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics, Darius Garland returned without missing...
numberfire.com
Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBC Sports
Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid
As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
NBA
"Every One Of The Five Guys Can Beat You" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Los Angeles
At this point, the Jazz feel as if they're done surprising people and just playing basketball. Behind five players in double figures, Utah took control in the fourth quarter before eventually taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 130-116 on Friday night. "I thought we made quick decisions tonight offensively," head...
NBA
Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
NBA
NBPA President CJ McCollum denounces antisemitism, sees 'learning experience' for players
That was the first official response by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum regarding a blistering week in which Irving — a players union vice president — used social media to post a link to a movie with antisemitic messages and then waited six combative days before finally issuing an apology.
Comments / 0