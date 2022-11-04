ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Is Sick Of Watching Ben Simmons

Shaq is just like the rest of us. Ben Simmons has not been good for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and it has been difficult to watch him struggle. After not playing a single game last season, fans thought that Simmons would come back hungry, wanting to prove himself. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out

NEW ORLEANS -- — Golden State coach Steve Kerr foreshadowed a plan to adjust playing time across his roster in the coming week. Something needs to change if the Warriors intend to defend their NBA title. The Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram...
ATLANTA, LA
iheart.com

Chris Broussard on Kyrie Irving: 'This Could Be His Last Season in the NBA'

Chris Broussard: “I think his career, not this season, but is in jeopardy going forward because if he doesn’t come off this stance I think this could be his last season in the NBA.”. Rob Parker: “I don’t think you’re crazy by making that statement. After a while,...
NBA

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons

On Friday night, the Cavaliers tip off a five-game, eight-day trip in Detroit before heading West for the bulk of the roadie – taking on the struggling Pistons and looking to run their win streak to seven. In Wednesday’s overtime win over the Celtics, Darius Garland returned without missing...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Moses Moody starting for Warriors on Friday in place of Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Moody will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Klay Thompson (injury management). Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Pelicans.
NBC Sports

Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid

As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Anthony Slater on game vs. Golden State, Warriors 2022-23 season | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer revisit the heartbreaking loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team also welcomes Anthony Slater who covers the Golden State Warriors for The Athletic (7:45) ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Anthony talks about the Warriors’ current struggles and how they match up against New Orleans.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy