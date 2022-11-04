Read full article on original website
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one."
Dog hikes the NH 48
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A woman finished hiking the NH 48 with her father and her furry friend. Alanna Grondine said she hiked New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains with her dad and 14-year-old dog, Bear. Grondine said Bear is trained for hiking and enjoys accompanying her on trails. Bear started...
Why (and When) New England Turns Its Clocks Back This Fall
It feels like New Englanders used to take joy in falling back each autumn. Kids would stay up late to watch New Hampshire natives Charles Rocket, Adam Sandler, or Seth Meyers on “Saturday Night Live.” Adults would stay for an extra round at Yoken’s (or in Boston’s Combat Zone, depending on their lifestyle).
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 5-6, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a look at what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. New Hampshire's annual Native American Storytelling Festival is back in Portsmouth. Dawnland Storyfest features storytelling "concerts" or performances by five experienced indigenous storytellers and a keynote address. The...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in New Hampshire?
Similar to hoarding old artifacts or clothes, some people hoard pets as a source of comfort. But the difference between collecting old coats and collecting dogs is that the dogs are living, breathing creatures that require care! If you have too many, their wellbeing will likely be compromised, and then you have an animal cruelty charge on your hands.
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire
After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
How much would the $1.6 billion Powerball winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.6 billion — the largest in history. The cash option is $782.4 million. There are two options when you win the lottery: Get a lump...
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
Granite Staters buy into highest lottery jackpot in history
Granite Staters are trying their luck in hopes of winning the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to $1.6 billion, and the cash option is $780 million. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre...
NH Chronicle: Erin paddles for glory in a gourd
Monday, November 7th — Tonight, Erin takes you to Goffstown to their annual Pumpkin Regatta where she travels downstream in a gourd she carved herself. Plus, before digital photography, there was film photography, when you took pictures and had to send them out to get developed. Turns out, more people are getting back into film photography and there are places in NH that are helping to make that happen.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Check those tickets! 6 $50K, 1 $1M Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot rises
BOSTON — There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday’s record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have reasons to wake up happy. The jackpot grew to a world-record $1.9 billion after no one hit the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 and Power Ball 20. But...
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
