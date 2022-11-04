Read full article on original website
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
The SEC announced Friday that it has created a working group on event security designed to review and improve strategies to prevent crowd incursions on playing fields and courts. The working group will consist of athletics directors, event management directors and campus security personnel. "Current Conference policies need to be...
LSU football fans are furious after referees overturned an Alabama fumble because of rule about an out-of-bounds player touching the ball. LSU is fighting an uphill battle to get into the SEC title game after a rough start to the 2022 season. A win over Alabama would go a long way to get them to their ultimate goal.
What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
A notable SEC quarterback will not be traveling with his team this weekend. That quarterback is Auburn's T.J. Finley. Finley, the transfer out of LSU, did not make the trip to Starkville with the Tigers ahead of Saturday's SEC game. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound quarterback out of the state ...
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
LSU racked up more fines from the LSU on Sunday as the university once again violated a policy that prohibits fans from accessing the competition area.
When the Tigers scored a potentially game-tying touchdown in overtime against No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night, there wasn’t any question about what Brian Kelly was going to do. Instead of kicking the extra point to send the game to overtime, he went for the win in a matchup...
So much for a 2014 Ole Miss-Alabama redux. The Crimson Tide over the weekend lost at LSU, meaning the stakes have changed when Alabama rolls into Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. LSU controls the SEC West and holds the tiebreaker over Ole Miss....
In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — In the first game post-Bryan Harsin, Auburn will be led by interim coach Cadillac Williams tonight against Mississippi State (6:30 p.m. CST, ESPN2). The Tigers arrived at Davis Wade Stadium in front of some re-energized Auburn fans. Check out the video of Tiger Walk above.
