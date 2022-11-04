ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast

Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Sporting News

Alabama vs. LSU final score, results: Tigers earn epic OT win over Tide in classic SEC West clash

What looked like it would be another low-scoring affair in the Alabama-LSU series turned into a classic finish at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers scratched out a 32-31 win, punctuated by Brian Kelly's decision to go for a (successful) 2-point conversion following the end of the first overtime period. The gamble paid off, as LSU earned its second win against the Crimson Tide since 2019 following a nine-game win streak by the Tide.
FOX Sports

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish

Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown

In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
Tuscaloosa Thread

SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
WTOP

WTOP

247Sports

WTOP

