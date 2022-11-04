Top 10 DT for the 2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter, Bryan Bresee Lead Deep Class

Arguably the top position group in the 2023 NFL Draft class boasts elite talent and serious depth

As a reminder, prospects are ranked based on in which order I think they will be picked, but it will be highlighted what are my thoughts on them. You can find previous rankings for the 2023 draft class here:

1. Jalen Carter, Georgia

6’3”, 300 lbs., Junior

Jalen Carter was arguably the best draft prospect on Georgia’s historic 2021 defense, which is really saying something. The former five-star recruit is an absolute force on the inside able to be disruptive both in pass rush and run defense. He has rare explosiveness and speed to put pressure on the quarterback: he’s a very advanced pass rusher who’s technically refined and also knows how to take advantage of his raw power and length at the point of attack.

The Florida native is also a very consistent run stopper who plays with tremendous strength. He’s a high-caliber prospect who also has sky-high potential. Despite he has battled some injuries earlier this season, I expect Carter to be selected in the top-10 as he possesses the tools to become one of the best players at the position in the NFL.

Personal ranking: #1

2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson

6’5”, 300 lbs., Redshirt sophomore

Another former five-star recruit, Bryan Bresee has been able to display at Clemson why he’s a top draft prospect even though he has missed the whole 2021 season because of a torn ACL. Although his production profile doesn’t seem top-10 worthy, Bresee is a complete and versatile defensive tackle able to be an impactful player in pass rush as well as in run defense.

Bresee is such a natural pass rusher, that it wouldn’t be surprising to see his future team also give him some reps on the edge. He’s a tone-setter in the trenches with top-tier technical refinement and strength, while looking consistently in control and disruptive against the run. I expect Bresee to be a top-10 selection next April.

Personal ranking: #2

3. Siaki Ika, Baylor

6’4”, 358 lbs., Redshirt junior

Ika is a giant presence in the trenches: he’s a mammoth interior defensive lineman who can play both as a nose tackle or as a traditional defensive tackle in a 4-3 front. As you would probably guess, he's immensely powerful at the point of attack. But despite his huge size, he displays surprising explosiveness when shooting gaps.

His big frame and lack of stamina have led Baylor to control his snaps and usually sub him off on passing plays. Ika isn’t particularly refined technically as a pass rusher and he’s streaky. While he will not bring much versatility at the next level, I expect Ika to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round because of his run stuffing abilities.

Personal ranking: #8

4. Jaquelin Roy, LSU

6’4”, 315 lbs., Junior

Roy is a high-upside prospect who still relies too much on his athleticism rather than on his technique. He’s a dynamic pass rusher who possesses solid power: he’s a flexible athlete with lethal change of direction skills who has the tools to become a high-end pass rusher in the NFL.

As a run defender, Roy is still inconsistent. The LSU standout defensive tackle doesn’t have much experience and with more reps he could improve technically in both aspects of the game. I expect him to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round.

Personal ranking: #6

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles out the pocket against LSU Tigers defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) during the first half of the game at Caesars Superdome. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

6’6”, 313 lbs., Junior

The Gators star is one of the most complete prospects at the position in the whole class. Despite not possessing elite tools, Dexter is a well-refined player both in pass rush and run defense, while also displaying a great combination of explosiveness and power. He’s not the most flexible athlete but he’s still pretty agile. Dexter truly is a tone-setter in the trenches who’s mature enough to be an impact player right out of the gate. He can be a reliable starter for a long time in the NFL. I expect him to be selected early on day 2.

Personal ranking: #3

6. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

6’4”, 305 lbs., Senior

The former five-star recruit has great tools but he hasn’t been able to put them all together and have a breakout. Pickens is a rock-solid run defender who displays great technique and strength at the point of attack: he moves around well and knows how to take advantage of his length. As a pass rusher, he hasn’t been asked to do much, but he certainly displays the traits to potentially become a way more complete defensive tackle at the next level. Pickens has high upside and he’s already an impact run defender. I’m expecting him to be selected early on day 2.

Personal ranking: #4

7. Byron Young, Alabama

6’3”, 300 lbs., Senior

Byron Young, among the players with high-end potential, is one of the less talked about prospects of this draft class. Playing alongside Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner doesn’t help, as they soak up the spotlight. But Young has a legitimate case at being a top-5 prospect at the position. Young is versatile and incredibly technically advanced as he displays perfect hand usage. He’s also an explosive athlete who possesses great strength.

Although his production profile isn’t as good as what he puts up on tape, Young has the potential to become a well above average NFL player who's well-refined both as a pass rusher and run defender. I expect him to be selected in the middle of day 2.

Personal ranking: 5

8. Mazi Smith, Michigan

6’3”, 326 lbs., Redshirt junior

An athletic freak with sky-high potential, Smith is a powerful and dynamic defensive tackle who’s still very inconsistent but displays flashes of pure dominance both in pass rush and run defense. He’s lightning-quick at the snap, flexible and strong in traffic, he can really impose himself and set the tone. Smith still has to put his tools together, find consistency and improve technically, but NFL teams will be eager to invest on his athleticism. I expect him to be selected in the middle of day 2.

Personal ranking: #7

9. Colby Wooden, Auburn

6’3”, 284 lbs., Redshirt junior

Wooden is a versatile defensive lineman who can play both as a defensive tackle and edge rusher. He’s an average athlete who mainly relies on his power and technical refinement to do damage. An effective pass rusher who displays a well above average hand usage, Wooden is able to consistently take advantage of opposing offensive linemen’s weaknesses.

He’s a very strong run defender who can also count on a strong production profile. He could easily be utilized as a defensive end at the next level. I expect him to be selected in the middle of day 2.

Personal ranking: #9

10. Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

6’3”, 289 lbs., Senior

Oregon solid defender Brandon Dorlus possesses intriguing upside as he’s a dynamic and athletic pass rusher who can really do damage rushing the quarterback from the inside. At the same time, he lacks strength and power and he’s streaky technically as a run defender. He has the tools to improve and become one of the best pass rushing defensive tackles while also blossoming as a run stopper, even though he still has some work to do. I expect him to be selected middle or late on day 2.

Personal ranking: #10