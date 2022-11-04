Missy Elliott is one of the latest stars to be immortalized with a wax figurine. The Virginia rap icon revealed her official Madam Tussauds statue on social media, sharing images of her and the identical work of art. “It’s caute,” the 51-year-old boasted, followed by the heart-eyes emoji. “YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON! The braids they did strand by strand!”More from VIBE.comSalt-N-Pepa To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of FameMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Nas X Meets His Wax-Figure Doppelgänger At Madame Tussauds The doppelgänger is on display at the Las Vegas...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 MINUTES AGO