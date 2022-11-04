Read full article on original website
Come Marvel At Kiing Spiider : A Real Life NYC Superhero
A Parkour athlete who goes by the name of Kiing Spiider, has recently gained fame in New York for his impressive stunts around both streets and the subway system alike. In footage captured on Monday, King Spider demonstrates his impressive skills for the camera, including performing scores of front and backflips both in Times Square and on the underground.
Daniel Radcliffe Explained What He's Actually Thinking When People Confuse Him For Elijah Wood
"You go like, he's going to have a really nice day if he thinks he met Frodo."
Jimmy Kimmel announced as host of the 95th Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel is bringing his late-night antics to prime-time as host of the 95th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Late Televangelist Billy Graham Born On This Date In 1918
Adam DeVine is 39 (“Workaholics,” “Pitch Perfect,” “Mama’s Boy,” “Modern Family”) Reid Ewing is 34 (“Friday Night,” “Modern Family,” “Wingman Inc.”) Yunjin Kim is 49 (“Lost,” “Seven Days,” “Mistresses”)
Mariah Carey Teases Collab with Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown
Imagine the queen of Christmas belting her heart out with a teen TV sensation. Well, you won’t have to imagine much longer: the latest unlikely, but potentially iconic collab is between Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown. Mariah Carey revealed this upcoming partnership on “The Tonight Show,” where she...
Missy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Missy Elliott is one of the latest stars to be immortalized with a wax figurine. The Virginia rap icon revealed her official Madam Tussauds statue on social media, sharing images of her and the identical work of art. “It’s caute,” the 51-year-old boasted, followed by the heart-eyes emoji. “YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON! The braids they did strand by strand!”More from VIBE.comSalt-N-Pepa To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of FameMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Nas X Meets His Wax-Figure Doppelgänger At Madame Tussauds The doppelgänger is on display at the Las Vegas...
Camila Cabello Shares Christmas Song Cover
Camila Cabello is back with a festive song cover to ring in the holiday season. The singer gave Bing Cosby's classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" an update with backing from a big band and acoustic guitar. The track was originally performed and released in 1943 to honor soldiers serving...
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
