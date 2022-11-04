Read full article on original website
Panthers bench PJ Walker for Baker Mayfield in Week 9
Down 35-0 at the half of their Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers decided it was time to try and cook something else up. So, they called up (baking pun incoming) their local Baker. Coming out of the break, the...
Baker Mayfield Reacts to New Role as Carolina Panthers Backup QB
No NFL starting quarterback wants to get benched. It’s especially hard for players who were previously No. 1 overall picks in the draft. But Baker Mayfield seems to be handling his new role with the Carolina Panthers as well as you might expect. P.J. Walker stepped in for Mayfield...
Fantasy Football Early Week 10 Waiver Wire: Add Odell Beckham as a bench stash with his return now looming?
There's no shortage of NFL teams that need playmaking in the passing game, and with the likes of Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman suffering season-ending injuries, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (among others) dealing with their own injuries, and Michael Pittman and Chris Godwin (again, among many others) disappointing, there's a decent chance your Fantasy team could use some wide receiver help. Can Odell Beckham still be that guy?
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 42-21 blowout of the Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Bengals’ offensive outburst against the Panthers on Sunday came at the hands of Joe, but this week it wasn’t Burrow. Joe Mixon set a franchise single-game record with five total touchdowns against the Panthers. After a lackluster outing in Cleveland on Halloween the running...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon sets franchise record with 5 touchdowns in win over Panthers
Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) defeated the Carolina Panthers (2-7) 42-21 on Sunday. In the win, Mixon rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He added four receptions, 58 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. With 4:38 left in the third...
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful, meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons, including Rashod Bateman (foot), who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win, tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/6: Teller Needs Help, AFC North Games, and Whither Twitter?
Today I want to continue to talk about Browns fans and their Internet communities. Yesterday, I wrote about the OBR forums, which I still think are the best way to talk about the team and are very important to the OBR and me personally. But I’m totally biased. Today...
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Joe Mixon scores 4 TDs as Bengals take 35-0 halftime lead over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals look nothing like the team that got blown out by the Browns last Monday. Joe Mixon scored four touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, helping the team amount a 35-0 halftime lead. Mixon scored three times as a rusher, going...
Baker Mayfield snap tracker: Are the Browns on the way to a 4th round pick?
There may not have been a trade more under the microscope this offseason than when the Cleveland Browns traded former first overall pick, Baker Mayfield, to the Carolina Panthers. After publicly pursuing other options, Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns. The Browns initially denied his request, then landed their new guy, then sent Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional 2024 fifth round pick.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Joe Mixon makes history as the Bengals pick up get-right win over the Panthers
Joe Mixon was having the worst season of his NFL career, but he bounced back in a big way as the Bengals beat the Panthers.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Bengals thrash Panthers 42-21, enter bye week at 5-4
The Cincinnati Bengals heard all the criticism over the past six days. They responded with a massive 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Joe Mixon was the unquestioned star of the afternoon, and the offense came out the gate with a statement to make. Mixon became the fifth player in Bengals history to rush for 5,000 yards during the opening drive, which ended in Mixon’s first of FOUR rushing touchdowns on the day.
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: MRI coming
Dantzler (ankle) will undergo an MRI on Monday, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Dantzler suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to return. Any potential extended absence for the third-year pro would certainly be a blow to the team's secondary, and would force rookie Andrew Booth into a much bigger role.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Effective in relief
Mayfield completed 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 155 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. Mayfield entered the game in relief of PJ Walker, who was benched at halftime. Mayfield turned in the better performance of the duo, but as he noted in his postgame comments, the Bengals were playing soft coverage while protecting a multi-score lead. Nevertheless, he made the case to retake his role as Carolina's starting quarterback, with interim coach Steve Wilks saying after the game that he needs to evaluate the tape prior to naming a starter for Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Falcons, per David Newton of ESPN.com.
Panthers Week 9 injury report: Chuba Hubbard out vs. Bengals
For the second straight week, it’s going to be the D’Onta Foreman show headlining the Carolina Panthers’ backfield. On Friday, the team ruled out running back Chuba Hubbard—who is still dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7’s upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Best reactions after Bengals rout Panthers behind Joe Mixon's career day
The Cincinnati Bengals went the complete opposite direction with reactions on Sunday. This time out it was all positive, if not outright stunned reactions in the wake of the team’s blowout 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. That’s a dramatic shift in chatter surrounding the Bengals considering last Monday’s...
Panthers fire assistants Evan Cooper, Paul Pasqualoni
A season of upheaval for the Carolina Panthers continued Monday as cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni were fired by interim coach Steve Wilks. Cooper was hired in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. The...
