OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Post About Literal & Metaphorical Reflection

Nearly one year since the end of her highly-controversial conservatorship, pop legend Britney Spears is looking back at her first year of freedom, twirling onto her Instagram page with a cryptic message about reflection. “It’s fall so I have to take this week to reflect back on this year !!!,” Spears wrote alongside a clip depicting her performing her signature dance move to the tune of Rihanna’s “Man Down" on Wednesday, November 2. “A lot has happened …” she shared, seemingly referencing her long-running legal battles.But to Spears, it seems reflection is far from a metaphorical process — later...
The Hollywood Gossip

Zach and Tori Roloff: Will They Ever After More Children?

Now that the new season of Little People, Big World is underway, a lot of fans have questions. Tori Roloff took to social media to answer as many as she reasonably could … without fans having to wait for a potential future season. The season premiere featured their third...
Advocate

Dwayne Wade Blasts Ex-Wife's Legal Actions Over Trans Daughter

Dwayne Wade’s ex-wife has asked a judge to block Wade from allowing their trans daughter, Zaya, to change her name and gender on her birth certificate. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade claims the basketball star is taking advantage of Zaya’s transgender identity for financial gain. Funches-Wade objected to Wade’s petition for...
The Hollywood Gossip

Duggar Brothers: Here's the REAL Reason Why We Continue to Defend Josh!

These days, Josh Duggar has very few defenders. In fact, it’s pretty much impossible to imagine any public figure standing up for the convicted sex offender. But behind closed doors, Josh continues to enjoy the support of his parents and most of his 18 siblings. There are those who...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Martin Admits She’s Devastated By The Loss Of Ex-Fiance Aaron Carter: I ‘Can’t Sleep’

Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter and trying to adjust to life without him. On November 7, Melanie shared a message on her Instagram Story and reflected on their “simple life.” She wrote, “We lived a simple life we would have been watching shark tank and having ramen noodles right now probably I just can’t sit in a bed alone I can’t sleep this way how can I sleep.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Heard Disappears From Twitter Following Takeover By Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk

In all likelihood, Amber Heard will write a memoir some day. And hopefully, the book will turn out to be an indispensable guide for women who are struggling with the influence of toxic bros in their lives. Over the summer Heard’s trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp made headlines in both...
Hypebae

Former Child and Teen Star Aaron Carter Dies at Age 34

Aaron Carter died on Saturday, November 5. The singer was found dead in his Lancaster, CA home. According to TMZ, Carter was found in his bathroom. At 11 a.m., a 911 call was made claiming “that a male had drowned in the tub.” Additionally, law enforcement officials have confirmed that a death occurred in the vicinity.
Orlando Weekly

Pop singer, Central Florida native Aaron Carter dead at 34

Pop singer Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34. Known for his childhood hits like "Aaron's Party" and "I Want Candy," Carter was born in Tampa and spent his early life there before finding fame as a pre-teen after opening for the Backstreet Boys. Carter's older brother Nick was one of the members of the wildly successful boy band formed in Orlando.
