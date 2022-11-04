When do the polls close in my state? A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.

Election Day is fast approaching, and whether you're a first-time voter or a veteran of the ballot box it's good to have a plan ahead of Nov. 8.

This midterm cycle there are major races across the country for governor, U.S. representative and senator, along with countless down-ballot offices and legislative propositions. If you're voting in-person, make sure you know the hours of your polling location so you can cast your ballot in time.

Not sure when the polls close in your state? We've got you covered. This is when the polls close in each state, in local times.

What time do the polls close in Alabama?

In Alabama , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Alaska?

In Alaska , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Arizona?

In Arizona, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Arkansas?

In Arkansas, polls open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

What time do the polls close in California?

In California , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Colorado?

In Colorado , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Connecticut?

In Connecticut, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Delaware?

In Delaware, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Florida?

In Florida, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Georgia?

In Georgia, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Hawaii?

In Hawaii, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Idaho?

In Idaho, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The country clerk can opt for polling places to open their doors at 7 a.m.

What time do the polls close in Illinois?

In Illinois , polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Indiana?

In Indiana, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Iowa?

In Iowa , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Kansas?

In Kansas , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

State law allows polls to open as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Kentucky?

In Kentucky , polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Louisiana?

In Louisiana , polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Maine?

In Maine , polls open between 6 and 10 a.m. depending on the population, and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Maryland?

In Maryland , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts , polls must be open from 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., though polling locations are allowed to open as early as 5:45 a.m.

What time do the polls close in Michigan?

In Michigan , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Minnesota?

In Minnesota , most polls open at 7 a.m., though places with fewer than 500 people can open as late as 10 a.m. All polls close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Mississippi?

In Mississippi , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Missouri?

In Missouri, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Montana?

In Montana , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Polling places that serve fewer than 400 registered voters must be open from at least noon to 8 p.m., or until all registered voters have cast their ballot – that precinct has to be then closed immediately.

What time do the polls close in Nebraska?

In Nebraska , polls open 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in the Central time zone and are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Mountain time zone.

What time do the polls close in Nevada?

In Nevada , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire , poll times vary but must be open by 11 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

What time do the polls close in New Jersey?

In New Jersey , polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in New Mexico?

In New Mexico , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in New York?

In New York , polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

What time do the polls close in North Carolina?

In North Carolina , polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

What time do the polls close in North Dakota?

In North Dakota , poll times vary based on county and time zone but all open between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and close between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Ohio?

In Ohio, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Oklahoma?

In Oklahoma , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Oregon?

In Oregon , elections are largely conducted by mail and official drop sites close at 8 p.m. and are required to be open for a minimum of eight hours.

What time do the polls close in Pennsylvania?

In Pennsylvania, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Rhode Island?

In Rhode Island, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in South Carolina?

In South Carolina , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in South Dakota?

In South Dakota , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Tennessee?

In Tennessee , poll opening times vary, and polling places close at 7 p.m. Central Time and 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

What time do the polls close in Texas?

In Texas , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Utah?

In Utah , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Vermont?

In Vermont , poll opening times vary, but all polling locations close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Virginia?

In Virginia, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Washington?

In Washington , poll opening times vary and polls close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in West Virginia?

In West Virginia , polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Wisconsin?

In Wisconsin , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What time do the polls close in Wyoming?

In Wyoming , polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When do the polls close in my state? A complete breakdown for Election Day 2022.