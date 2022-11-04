ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
The Spun

Breaking: Joe Gibbs' Son, Coy, Has Tragically Died

Former NFL head coach and longtime NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. On Saturday night, hours after Gibbs' grandson Ty took home the Xfinity Series Championship, his son Coy passed away in his sleep. Coy Gibbs, who is Ty's father, was just 49 years old. "It...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Chase Elliott’s championship bid hits wall

Chase Elliott’s pursuit of the NASCAR Cup Series championship ended in unexpected fashion Sunday. Elliott found himself in great shape for a restart on Lap 200 of the 312-lap event. He restarted fifth, the highest position of any of the four championship contenders. But on the restart, Elliott dove low on the track and made contact with fellow championship contender Ross Chastain. The bump sent Elliott spinning into the inside wall at Phoenix Raceway.
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Motorsports To Field Nascar Chevy Silverado Trucks In 2023

Earlier this year, Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced that he would depart his Toyota team and take command of the No. 8 Nascar Chevy beginning in 2023. Busch has a successful Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), which will also make the switch from Toyota to The Bow Tie for next year’s racing season, the driver and team owner announced.
Autoweek.com

Ty Gibbs Is Not Exactly Mr. Popular in NASCAR Xfinity Paddock

Ty Gibbs is one of the 4 drivers who will race for the NASCAR Xfinity title Saturday at Phoenix. On the final of a third overtime attempt last week in a race at Martinsville, Gibbs was running second on the final lap before he punted leader Brandon Jones out of the way to take over the top spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Logano wins 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a January...
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Driver Not Racing Because Of Family Emergency

Ty Gibbs will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship race because of a family emergency. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports first reported that the 20-year-old will not race. Gibbs' 23XI Racing team later confirmed that Daniel Hemric will take his spot beind the No. 23 Toyota Camry vehicle at Phoenix Raceway.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy