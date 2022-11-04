Read full article on original website
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to North Texas on new North American arena tour
Dallas-Fort Worth fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on July 8, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 via Ticketmaster. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here...
Dallas-based Main Event adds in-house restaurant to the fun & games
Dallas-based Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, has added something edible to its roster: a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that puts a creative spin on arcade favorites such as burgers, sandwiches, and pizza.The restaurant has been added to all six of its locations in the DFW area: Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Lewisville, Plano, Frisco, and two in Fort Worth. It launched November 1.Main Event's chief marketing officer Ashley Zickefoose says the idea for a restaurant was inspired by the company's goal to be a place for families to bond.“From shareable favorites with our...
Last Call Pizza debuts in North Dallas serving slices until the wee hours
Dallas has a new purveyor of New York-style pizza: Last Call Pizza is a new restaurant in North Dallas serving New York pizza both by the pie and by the slice, late into the evening hours, thus the name Last Call.It'll officially open on November 5 at 18101 Preston Rd. #302, at the northwest corner of Frankford Road, in a former event space/cooking school called Taste Dallas.Last Call is from a team headed by Brad Hawkins, who knows all about last call, as a founding partner of Sushi Marquee as well as Shakertins, the popular bar-restaurant concept with locations in...
STK Steakhouse imports pricey steaks and party vibe to Uptown Dallas
More steak has arrived in Uptown via STK Steakhouse, from One Group Hospitality, Inc., which has opened at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the former Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.According to a release, it's a company-owned location and their second restaurant opening of the year.They promise "Vibe Dining" at its finest, with premium dry-aged steak, world-famous cocktails, and music from renowned DJs.How about a Texas cliche, via a quote from One Group president-CEO Emanuel “Manny” Hilario: “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we cannot wait to make STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience larger than life...
Las Vegas group hires award-winning chef to head Dallas restaurant expansion
A Las Vegas hospitality group is making a move on Dallas, and has hired a local chef to make that happen.The group is Hooper Hospitality, which has two concepts in the works:The Saint, an Italian steakhouse opening in the former Two Sisters space at 2633 Gaston Ave.Night Rooster, an Asian restaurant and bar opening in the Design District at 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd.To oversee the expansion, they've retained chef Jacob Williamson, who was part of the opening team at Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty and has worked with critically acclaimed chefs such as Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Stephan Pyles.Hooper Hospitality Concepts was...
These are the 15 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
There will be a lot of funny business going on around Dallas this weekend, with five events featuring well-known comedians, another with a famous sitcom producer, and a parody musical. There will also be four theater productions (including a Broadway tour), the first holiday light show of the season, the return of a big hometown singer, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 3Crow Museum of Asian Art openingsTwo new exhibitions will open at the...
These are the 11 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for November
Before the onslaught of holiday shows begins — who are we kidding, they start right after Thanksgiving — take some time to check out a few new titles and old favorites.In order of start date, here are 11 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway Dallas, November 1-13Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? The musical boasts such classic songs as “I Could Have...
Chef driven restaurant off Oak Lawn Dallas closes despite a year of acclaim
After just a year, an acclaimed restaurant in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood is closing: Modest Rogers, the ambitious mom-and-pop from chef Modesto Rodriguez has decided to close. Rodriguez announced the news on social media, thanking friends, family, and customers, and alluding to the personal toll it had taken. "With a heavy heart we have decided to close Modest Rogers. I won’t get into any specifics of why but it was definitely a hard time to start a business and it was a reflection of this decision," he said. "The past year of my life has been an adventure that I have been working...
Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to Arlington for 2 shows
Pop superstar Taylor Swift's U.S. leg of "The Eras Tour" will come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for back-to-back shows on April 1 and 2, 2023.The Arlington dates are two of 27 shows Swift will play in the U.S. over the course of five months, starting in Glendale, Arizona on March 18. In addition to the stop in Dallas-Fort Worth, the tour will also go to Houston on April 22.At both the Arlington and Houston dates, Swift will be joined by special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams.The Eras Tour is in support of Swift's new album, Midnights, which has become...
New leadership is in store for both Shakespeare Dallas and Dallas Children's Theater
Two storied Dallas theater companies have new leadership on the horizon. Dallas Children's Theater, which is approaching its 40th anniversary season, has announced that founder Robyn Flatt will be stepping down as executive director in 2023, as soon as her replacement has been selected.Meanwhile, Shakespeare Dallas has marked its 50th anniversary with the appointment of Karen Raehpour as the company’s new executive director, effective November 14, 2022. Raphael Parry had previously been covering the role in addition to his position as artistic director.Dallas Children's TheaterFlatt is planning to refocus her energies in service of the Baker Idea Institute, a special...
Turkey trot your way around Dallas-Fort Worth this November
November can mean different things to different people. For some, it's a chance to eat carbs and turkey until we pass out. For others, it's time to lace up your sneakers and trot before the pie ever passes your lips. And for a special few, it means both. If you're looking for a new studio to try, Row House Frisco just re-opened with new owners. Row House has six class offerings – Signature, Strength, Full Row, Restore, Intervals, and Foundation – to accommodate all fitness levels, and has six studios across DFW. Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes...
Plano welcomes its own H-E-B supermarket, second to open in Dallas area
The day has arrived for Plano shoppers with the arrival of their own location of the beloved H-E-B grocery chain, now open at 6001 Preston Rd.The store is the second H-E-B in the DFW area following Frisco which opened in September.The store is 118,000 square feet, same size as the Frisco store and possesses some of the same features including the in-house BBQ restaurant True Texas BBQ, a pharmacy with drive-thru, and a home décor department with furniture, textiles, and accent pieces from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections.Open 6 am-11 pm daily, the store features a...
Savor the flavor of autumn-themed dishes in this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of Dallas dining news is all about new menus and new dishes to try. There are vegan dishes, happy hour menus, new fall offerings, new salads, new drinks, and a famous fast-food BBQ item, a collection of items pulled from press releases and online sources.Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news: Fatburger and its sister brand Buffalo’s Express opened in Garland. The California-based chain that's a Hollywood celeb favorite is known for juicy, built-to-order burgers weighing one-third of a pound, heftier than the typical fast-food patty, with more of a hand-formed appearance. It debuted in Texas in 2020 with...
Dallas cozies up as No. 4 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow.A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with Dallas-Fort Worth landing at No. 4.Austin came in just ahead, at No. 2.Comparing around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the study groups...
Dallas-Fort Worth named the No. 2 real estate market to watch in 2023
The real estate market may be changing, but Dallas is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Dallas-Fort Worth the No. 2 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind only Nashville. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada." It is based on surveys and interviews with...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Halloween is over but Dia de los Muertos festivities are still in full force this week. Events include a multi-course dinner, tequila mixology class, and family-friendly festival. Speaking of festivals, the week ends with two big ones: one highlighting Greek food and culture and another featuring some of the country’s best pitmasters. Both are three days long, so pace yourself. Tuesday, November 1 Dia de los Muertos Garland This family-friendly, free event will celebrate the lives of loved ones lost with mariachi performances and ballet folklorico dancers in Mexican tradition. An array of food trucks and vendors will serve tacos, churros, Mexican sweet...
Apartment rents finally start to decline in Dallas and across the U.S.
In good news for renters, rates finally appear to be dropping in Dallas and across the U.S. — and it's a trend predicted to prevail through the end of 2022. After more than a year of record-setting rent hikes, rent prices decreased in October for the second month in a row. According to a report by Apartment List, rent across the U.S. went down by 0.7 percent in October — the largest single-month dip since 2017. Rents went down in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities for the second straight month, following a peak in August, and a welcome reversal to...
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks join forces for iconic concert at AT&T Stadium
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a special concert at AT&T Stadium on April 8, 2023, the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Texas.Two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, Joel and Nicks are responsible for some of the most iconic music of the 20th century. Joel had a run from the late '70s to the early '90s that is rivaled by few, with all eight of his albums during that time going multi-platinum. Songs like "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "My Life," "It's...
Bachelor favorite marries billionaire's son in lavish Dallas wedding
A Bachelor runner-up in 2020 won her happily ever after two years later in Dallas: Madison Prewett married Dallas native Grant Troutt in a glamorous, reality TV star-studded celebration at his folks' house on Saturday, October 29.Prewett came in second on pilot Peter Weber's season of the ABC reality dating show (well, technically she quit but then briefly reunited with him after the show's dramatic ending). She was a fan favorite for her unwavering convictions. Troutt, a minister and podcast host, is the son of Dallas billionaire Kenny Troutt and wife Lisa Copeland Troutt; the wedding for 400 took place...
Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits after 71 years
After 71 years, a revered Dallas-based art store chain is calling it quits. Asel Art Supply, first founded in downtown Dallas in 1951, is closing all its stores as of December 31. That includes locations in Richardson, Arlington, Fort Worth, two in San Antonio, and one in Lubbock. The chain previously closed its Plano store as well as its erstwhile flagship location on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas in September. A spokesperson said the closures were due to a variety of reasons. "There were a lot of factors, it was not just one thing," the spokesperson said. "COVID for sure. It started with COVID,...
